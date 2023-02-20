Bree Johnson, the widow of Joseph Johnson, is suing the city of Idaho Falls and the Idaho Falls Police Department for her husband's death.
A complaint filed in federal court states Idaho Falls police officer Elias Cerdas was unjustified when he shot Joseph Johnson, that he acted prematurely and unreasonably and violated Joseph Johnson's civil rights. The Johnson family had filed a tort claim in July 2021, as a precursor to the lawsuit.
Cerdas is named as a defendant in the lawsuit, as is Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson (who is not related to the Johnson family).
Cerdas shot and killed Joseph Johnson in February 2021 while searching for Tanner Shoesmith, who had fled a traffic stop. Johnson was reportedly wearing clothing similar to Shoesmith when he was shot in his own backyard.
An indictment was handed down against Cerdas from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office in August 2021 after a grand jury proceeding. Cerdas originally was charged with involuntary manslaughter for the shooting. The case went to trial, but on the second day of testimony the Attorney General's Office accepted a deal to dismiss the case in exchange for Cerdas receiving 100 hours of use-of-force training.
In addition to Bree Johnson, the lawsuit names several of Joseph Johnson's family members as plaintiffs, including his father Charles Johnson, his mother Tammy Jo Johnson, and Joseph and Bree Johnson's four juvenile children.
The plaintiffs are being represented by R. Daniel Fleck and Michael Finton Lutz of the Spence Law Firm in Jackson, Wyo.
The lawsuit lists off several facts that were previously revealed in the aftermath of the shooting and the criminal case against Cerdas.
On Feb. 21, a Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputy stopped Shoesmith, who fled on foot. A witness reported seeing him with a gun.
Law enforcement tracked Shoesmith via his phone GPS, but lost the signal around Tendoy Drive, where the Johnsons lived.
Several officers searched the area, and Joseph Johnson briefly spoke with an officer about why police were around his home. The lawsuit states the officer did not tell Joseph Johnson to stay inside his home or give him any instructions.
Later, Joseph Johnson responded to a noise in his garage and found Shoesmith. Joseph Johnson reportedly held Shoesmith at gunpoint and yelled to police, "He's over here, I got him."
Cerdas and Idaho Falls police officer Hector Kistemann responded. Kistemann saw Cerdas holding a gun and yelled at him to drop it, without identifying himself as law enforcement.
Joseph Johnson turned toward the officers and Cerdas shot him.
The lawsuit alleges Joseph Johnson was attempting to comply with the officers' instructions when he was shot, citing a statement by Cerdas to the Attorney General's Office. Joseph reportedly had originally been holding the gun with two hands, and took one off when he turned toward the officers.
“One hand comes off the gun, I don’t remember which hand came off the gun, but a hand comes off the gun," Cerdas reportedly told investigators.
The lawsuit also notes Kistemann chose not to shoot, in contrast to Cerdas. Kistemann was set to testify in Cerdas' trial before the case was dropped.
"They were in a residential neighborhood, where bystanders were to be expected," the complaint states. "Most importantly, the fact that someone was yelling ‘he’s over here, I’ve got him’ — even though law enforcement officers were communicating via radio — indicated the presence."
Cerdas said he believed Joseph Johnson posed a threat to the officers on scene, including himself, Kistemann and an officer he incorrectly believed was in the front yard. The plaintiffs' attorneys argue, however, that every officer had cover and that Joseph Johnson was not an immediate threat to them.
The attorneys argue Cerdas should have proclaimed he was a police officer, warned Joseph Johnson first that he may use deadly force and given Joseph more time to comply with police instructions.
"In the alternative, even if hypothetically a reasonable officer could have justified using any force within such a short amount of time, a reasonable officer on the scene would have deployed his or her Taser rather than using deadly force," the attorneys wrote in the complaint.
The lawsuit goes on to allege that Chief Bryce Johnson's expression of support for Cerdas after the shooting made the city culpable in the shooting.
"Following the shooting, Chief Johnson made a deliberate choice to approve the shooting and the basis for it," the attorneys wrote. "As such, in his capacity as a final policymaker for the City, Chief Johnson ratified Officer Cerdas’s violation of Mr. Johnson’s civil rights."
No specific amount of money is demanded in the lawsuit. The plaintiffs demanded the case be put before a jury.
The city filed a response to the lawsuit, denying that Cerdas could have reasonably known Joseph Johnson was not the suspect, or that he should have reasonably assumed Joseph Johnson was not a threat.
"The actions of Defendants were at all times carried out in good faith," the response said. "Defendants had objectively reasonable belief that all conduct was lawful at all times stated in Plaintiffs’ Complaint."
The parties must discuss a joint litigation plan and discovery plan by April 5. A scheduling conference is scheduled for April 12.
