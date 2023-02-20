Jury selection for Elias Cerdas
Buy Now

The trial of Idaho Falls Police Officer Elias Cerdas started Monday with jury selection at the Bonneville County Courthouse. Pictured are Cerdas, and his defense team Curtis Smith, left, and Dennis Wilkinson.

 Monte LaOrange / mlaorange@postregister.com

Bree Johnson, the widow of Joseph Johnson, is suing the city of Idaho Falls and the Idaho Falls Police Department for her husband's death. 

A complaint filed in federal court states Idaho Falls police officer Elias Cerdas was unjustified when he shot Joseph Johnson, that he acted prematurely and unreasonably and violated Joseph Johnson's civil rights. The Johnson family had filed a tort claim in July 2021, as a precursor to the lawsuit.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.