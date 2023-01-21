All the lawsuits are settled. There are no more hearings to be held, no more investigations to be conducted.
With the settlement between the city of Idaho Falls and Christopher Tapp, who sued the city for his 20 years of false imprisonment behind him, Tapp is trying to make the most of a life that saw two decades taken from him.
With Dodge’s killer, Brian Dripps, in prison and the city and police department having settled their obligations to Tapp, the Post Register sat down with several of the parties involved to discuss the ramifications of the case and the lessons for the future.
Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson was able to discuss the case more candidly than the department has been able to before. In an interview with the Post Register, he admitted the department had made mistakes when it began investigating the rape and murder of Dodge, who was found stabbed to death in her home on June 13, 1996.
Johnson defended the intentions of the department’s officers, both past and present, in the case. He did state, however, that if a similar case happened today, it’s unlikely Tapp would have been arrested and prosecuted.
Johnson first heard of the Dodge murder about a month after he began working as the new chief of the Idaho Falls Police Department. Mayor Rebecca Casper had asked him about the murder, as well as that of Stephanie Eldridge, whose case was also unsolved at the time.
“There was a presentation done for me by the lead detective at the time about what the case was, where we were at and where we should go with it,” Johnson said.
The detective told Johnson the theory had always been that there were multiple assailants, and that Tapp had helped someone else commit the murder.
The officers investigating the case in the late 1990s zeroed in on Tapp, who was 20 years old at the time, believing he was one of several participants in the murder. During interrogation — nine interviews totaling 20 hours over the course of three weeks in 1997 — he confessed, claiming he helped his friend Ben Hobbs commit the murder.
Tapp’s confession seemed like a breakthrough until a DNA test confirmed Hobbs was not a match for the semen sample recovered from the crime scene.
Even so, police and prosecutors held to the theory. On May 28, 1998, after a jury found Tapp guilty of rape and first-degree murder, then-Bonneville County Prosecutor Kip Manwaring told the Post Register he would go after Hobbs next, noting murder has no statute of limitations.
“I’ve got a lifetime,” Manwaring said at the time.
Public Defense Attorney John Thomas became involved in the case 12 years later, when an appeals court found the case should be reviewed to determine if any post conviction relief for Tapp was warranted.
Thomas did not make much of the case at first, doubting he could help Tapp, but when he dug into the details, he realized there were a lot of problems with the case.
“There were innocence issues that hadn’t been explored, that there were some allegations of misconduct from the police officers,” Thomas said.
Thomas met with Tapp and contacted the Innocence Project, a private organization that investigates cases of wrongful convictions. He also met with Carol Dodge, Angie’s mother, who pointed him to the recordings of interrogations police had with Tapp.
The effort to exonerate Tapp gained momentum in 2014 when a Judges for Justice investigation concluded Tapp’s confession was coerced.
An 85-page report from Stephen Moore, a retired FBI supervisory special agent who formerly headed up the Los Angeles-based investigations into al-Qaida, as well as Gregg McCrary, a retired supervisory special agent who formerly trained FBI agents in interrogation techniques at Quantico, found that Tapp’s confession was demonstrably false.
They said the Idaho Falls police officers’ actions “were egregious” and that the confession was obtained by threats of life imprisonment or death, and with promises of immunity — and that the physical evidence in the case did not match the detectives’ conclusions.
Thomas said his efforts to get Tapp exonerated led to backlash against him for his involvement in the case.
“I got pushback from the police department, I got pushback from prosecutor’s office, I got pushback from the judges, I got pushback from everybody,” Thomas said. “They all thought that I was trying to free a murderer.”
Thomas said he didn’t want to get into details of those interactions, saying he still works with several of the people behind that pushback.
In 2017, there was a real chance to get Tapp’s conviction thrown out when prosecutors offered a plea deal in which he would admit to the murder, but be cleared of rape and would be allowed out of prison immediately.
Several of the attorneys Thomas worked with wanted to reject the deal, get Tapp a new trial and clear his name. For Tapp, however, the offer to go free immediately, even with the conviction still against him, was an opportunity he could not let pass.
Johnson said he was aware of the concerns around Tapp’s prosecution, but he said detectives were primarily concerned with finding whoever was a genetic match for the semen sample from the crime scene.
The breakthrough came in 2019 when Genetic Genealogist CeCe Moore identified Dripps as a suspect by comparing his DNA to samples sent to GEDMatch, a genealogical DNA database. Police confirmed Dripps was a match.
During his interview with detectives, Dripps admitted he had raped and murdered Angie Dodge alone, and that he had never met Tapp.
This, Johnson said, was when the police department began seriously questioning Tapp’s guilt.
For weeks after Dripps’ arrest, police investigated whether there was any connection between Dripps and Tapp.
The one thing that stopped police from dismissing a possible connection was that both men told police they had been drinking at a bar the night of the murder.
“Those two statements were eerily similar,” Johnson said. Dripps remembered the first name of one of the people he worked with, and where they worked at the time. Police were able to track that person down, and they confirmed Tapp had not been with them when they went drinking.
“They were able to corroborate that Chris Tapp was not with them and not part of any of it,” Johnson said. “So it was both Dripps’ statement that he acted alone and our ability to find the people he was (drinking) with. That’s when it became clear that it was Dripps and Dripps was alone.”
Shortly after Dripps was arrested, a key witness in the case against Tapp, Destiny Osborne, told the Post Register she had recanted her testimony that she overheard Dripps and Hobbs discussing the murder at a party. She said police had told her what to say. Outside of Tapp’s own statements, Osborne’s testimony was the only evidence that connected him to the case.
Two months after Dripps was arrested, then-Bonneville County Prosecutor Daniel Clark filed a motion to exonerate Tapp, saying the prosecution could no longer stand by his conviction in light of what police had uncovered.
“That was an incredible moment that I realized that whatever happens in life, God’s going to sort it out,” Thomas said.
On a personal level, the exoneration validated nearly a decade of work for Thomas. He admitted that, though he always thought Tapp was innocent, there were times he doubted he’d be able to get a court to take meaningful action on the case, and that he spent several nights praying.
Thomas said he never got any sort of acknowledgment of Tapp’s innocence, or that the justice system made a mistake from those people who gave him pushback on the case.
“I guess I do care,” Thomas said. “It does hurt a little bit.”
In discussing how the case would be handled differently today compared to the 1997 investigation, Johnson said there would be more emphasis on verifying Tapp’s statements. When Dripps confessed, his statements had to be verified.
“That’s one of the things with confessions, is you can’t just take them at face value,” Johnson said. “I think you can look at the Tapp confession and say that.”
According to the Innocence Project, which helped Tapp challenge his conviction, 28 percent of people who are exonerated of crimes confessed to those crimes.
Had today’s technology been available at the time of the crime, however, Johnson doubted the case would go unsolved as long. After Dodge was found dead, police interviewed several residents in the surrounding area, including Dripps, who lived across the street from Dodge.
Dripps’ statement that he could not remember what he had done the night of the murder would have raised a larger red flag, Johnson said. Before genetic genealogy led police to Dripps, detective Sage Albright had identified Dripps’ statements as something to follow up on. Johnson said that if the case happened today, he believes investigators would have gotten a warrant for Dripps’ DNA.
If a case like Tapp’s went to court today, Thomas points out he would be required to have a second attorney, and that there would be a stronger challenge of Tapp’s confession. He also said that, like today’s officers, today’s public defenders have more training than they did 25 years ago.
When asked about the officers who investigated Tapp in 1997, Johnson maintained that they had good intentions, but made mistakes.
“I’m not here to pass judgment on the people from 1997. I wasn’t here in their boots trying to do what they were doing with their limited resources.” Johnson said. “I don’t see anything nefarious in what they were doing, just a mistake was made.”
That department’s missteps resulted in the wrong man sitting in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. Tapp said he still has nightmares from his time in prison, where he witnessed violence and, being wrongfully labeled as a sex offender, was often a target of violence.
“The things that transpire inside prison, it’s truly a rough place,” Tapp said. “It’s even worse when you’re innocent.”
Tapp said he would explain his case to other inmates, arguing to them he was innocent and not a sex offender. Some believed him, but some didn’t.
The turning point came with the support of Thomas and Carol Dodge, who added her voice to those who believed Tapp was innocent.
There was no investigation internally into the conduct of the officers, and no review of other cases they handled to see if they might have made similar mistakes on other cases. Any consequences they may face for Tapp’s imprisonment are limited to the $11.7 million Tapp won in his civil suit, which was covered by the city’s insurance.
Others have accused former detective and Idaho Falls Mayor Jared Fuhriman, in particular, of being involved in other cases with suspect results.
Michael Whiteley, who was convicted in 1991 for kidnapping and rape, has argued he was also falsely convicted in a case Fuhriman investigated. Years after his conviction, witnesses came forward saying they saw the victim walking freely at a motel where Whiteley was reported to have held her against her will. He has challenged the conviction, which has been sustained by the courts, and he is serving a life sentence.
Thomas recalled questioning Fuhriman in a 2012 hearing when he asked about a time when police took Tapp to the crime scene. Tapp had said one of the officers suggested they do to Tapp what he had allegedly done to Dodge. Fuhriman denied that anyone made such a statement.
Thomas asked another officer about the incident. “I asked him was this ever said and he said, ‘Well, kinda,’” Thomas said. “That was the moment I was like, ‘There’s some real inconsistencies here.”
Fuhriman died from Alzheimer’s in 2022.
Both Fuhriman and detective Kenneth Brown along with officer Phillip Grimes testified that Tapp told investigators details about the crime scene that could only be known to the suspect. The review by Judges for Justice, however, found the investigators fed those details to Tapp.
Johnson said he had reviewed the investigation by Judges for Justice and talked to Moore and that he believes the errors came down to poor communication between detectives about what each of them had said to Tapp in their interrogations, and what Tapp’s attorney had said to him.
“Errors were made, for sure, but I don’t see evidence it was a choreographed effort to get a man they knew was innocent convicted,” Johnson said.
Thomas agreed that it was unlikely the officers were deliberately trying to get an innocent man convicted. He also said there was poor internal communication between the officers about what Tapp knew during interrogation.
“I think they had blinders on,” Thomas said.
Thomas recalled one interrogation, where Fuhriman recounted that Tapp said he held Dodge down by her arms and then handed Hobbs the knife. Tapp asked the detective how he would hand Hobbs the knife if he was holding Dodge down.
“At that point you could tell Chris was just trying to get out of the room,” Thomas said. “He was just trying to give police anything that they needed.”
As part of the settlement the city agreed to send an official letter of apology to Tapp, and to host “a full discussion with thought leaders on interrogation techniques.”
Tapp said he would still like to see the officers responsible for his imprisonment investigated.
“I would love to see those officers, somehow, someway, face consequences, because they stole 20 years of my life,” Tapp said. “Still to this day, they’ve never been punished, they’ve never been reprimanded, nothing has ever happened to them.”
Tapp said he’s moving on with his life. For 25 years, he’s had to think about Dodge’s murder and his role in the legal matters that followed. He’s ready for his life to be about something else for a change.
Tapp married shortly after his release. He and his wife recently welcomed their first grandchild into the world.
“I’ve tried to move past the idea of ‘Chris Tapp and the Angie Dodge case’ and now I just want to be Chris Tapp,” Tapp said.
Tapp has continued to work with the Innocence Project, helping to support legislation to support other exonerees. In 2021, the state of Idaho passed a law to compensate those exonerated of crimes for their time in prison, ensuring they can be compensated without having to file a lawsuit.
“I’m trying to live the best life I can live, and I’m trying to live the life that was robbed from me,” Tapp said.
