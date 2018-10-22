An Idaho Falls man was sentenced to five years of probation for assaulting a woman after both parties agreed he needed treatment for drug use.
Newell Bradley Slade Jr., 25, was arrested in March after he attacked the victim during an argument. According to an Idaho Falls Police Department report, Slade twisted the victim's arm, attempted to trip her, grabbed her by the throat and began shaking her, and punched her in the face. The victim had a swollen lip and red marks on her neck and chest. Slade was charged with attempted strangulation and felony battery.
The victim made an impact statement to the court, saying she has struggled to sleep. She said she wanted the court to hold Slade accountable for his actions.
The victim also challenged Slade's assertion that he had been clean from drugs for three years. Defense Attorney Sean Coletti first said Slade was adamant about being clean, but after an aside with his client said Slade struggled with Adderall abuse. Slade said he wanted to get treatment for his addiction, telling the court he would sometimes go through a month's prescription in two weeks.
Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Tanner Crowther said both the state and the victim preferred to drop the attempted strangulation charge and Crowther filed a motion to drop that charge. Crowther expressed concern about Slade's drug use.
Coletti said his client had been studying and working to repair his life.
Slade gave a statement expressing remorse to the victim.
"I'm sincerely sorry about everything," Slade said. "I've had nightmares of that night."
District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. said he was impressed by Slade's improvement and that the victim impact statement had helped his case for probation. He was also glad to hear Slade admit to his drug abuse. The judge warned Slade, however, that a harsher punishment than probation awaited him if he didn't succeed on probation.
Watkins handed down an underlying sentence of two to four years in prison, a $1,000 fine and 30 days of jail, with credit for time served.