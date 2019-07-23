A witness in the case against Kenneth Ryan Jones for the murder of Stephanie Eldredge has been arrested after he refused to appear in court.
Eddie Arellano, 51, was first subpoenaed in May along with several other witnesses to appear at a July 11 preliminary hearing.
Jones was arrested in March after an Idaho Falls Police Department investigation determined he killed 21-year-old Stephanie Eldredge in 2007.
The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office attempted to issue the subpoena to Arellano but was unable to locate him. A new subpoena was issued and police again attempted to contact him.
IFPD Sgt. Jessica Marley wrote an affidavit to the court saying she contacted Arellano's sister in June, who told her Arellano was out of state.
Later that month, Arellano attempted to contact Marley. He agreed to meet her July 3 but did not show up. He rescheduled for July 4, but again did not show up and stopped responding to Marley's calls and texts.
When Arellano failed to appear at the July 11 preliminary hearing, the judge issued a warrant for his arrest. He was located and taken to Bonneville County Jail for contempt of court.
Eldredge was reported missing after her mother returned home to find Eldredge missing and her 4-month-old baby unsupervised. Police interviewed the family, including Jones, who was the brother of the man dating Eldredge.
Eldredge was found in a shallow grave in 2010. The case remained cold until Marley began working on the case full time.
In 2009, Arellano told a detective that Jones had confessed the murder to him while they were in the Bonneville County Jail.
According to court records, Arellano knew details both from the initial investigation as well as facts that were confirmed when Eldredge was found a year after the interview.
Jones reportedly told Arellano he had wrapped Eldredge in a blanket while moving the body and told police he had gone to buy marijuana. Eldredge was discovered wrapped in a blanket.
Marley re-interviewed Arellano in December during which he reconfirmed the details of the original interview.
Jones is charged with second-degree murder, punishable with a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to a life sentence.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 31 in Bonneville County Courthouse.