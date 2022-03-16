A charge for intimidating a witness that was filed against Deon Waynewood was dismissed March 9 in a preliminary hearing.
The charge was filed in connection to a May 6 incident in which Waynewood reportedly entered the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office while prosecutors were meeting with the victim in his child sex abuse case.
Magistrate Judge Mark Rammell dismissed the charge after hearing witness statements from a juvenile who was in the car with Waynewood when he drove to the office. Bonneville County Prosecutor Alayne Bean also testified as a witness in the case.
Waynewood reportedly told the prosecutor's office he showed up to report a traffic accident. He requested to speak with Special Prosecutor John Dewey, who was meeting with the victim.
The victim was kept in an office while Bean and staff confronted Waynewood. He reportedly left after five minutes.
Staff told Waynewood he could not be at the prosecutor's office without his attorney present.
An Idaho Falls Police officer confirmed no traffic incidents were reported that day that matched the description given by Waynewood.
“It appears unlikely that Deon had any actual crime information to report,” the officer wrote.
During the preliminary hearing the juvenile witness told Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Russell Spencer that he was in the car with Waynewood when they stopped at the prosecutor's office. He said he recognized the victim's car in the parking lot.
Defense Attorney Manuel Murdoch, who was appointed as Waynewood's defense attorney after his previous attorney, Kelly Mallard, withdrew from the case, asked the witness if he recognized the car before or after Waynewood entered the office. The witness said it was afterward, and that when Waynewood returned, Waynewood asked him why he did not speak up about seeing the car earlier.
Spencer called Bean as his second witness. She said Waynewood entered the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office on May 6. She testified that the victim was meeting with Dewey and that there was a no-contact order between Waynewood and the victim. She said Waynewood repeatedly requested to meet with Dewey.
Spencer said the juvenile witness' testimony was different from what he had heard previously, saying he was told the juvenile told Waynewood he saw the victim's car before Waynewood entered the prosecutor's office.
Spencer argued that given Waynewood asked for Dewey specifically, while Dewey was meeting with the victim a week before his case was supposed to go to trial, the court could infer he was trying to interrupt the meeting.
"There is no other good reason for Mr. Waynewood to have presented himself at our office when the victim was there except for trying to in some way influence (or) impede … her from testifying." Spencer said.
Murdoch countered that the state had not presented evidence on what intentions Waynewood had when he entered the prosecutor's office.
"There's been absolutely no evidence presented as to what my client's intent was going to the prosecutor's office, except for the fact that he told them he wanted to report a crime and told them he wanted to talk to Mr. Dewey," Murdoch said. He said the inference that Waynewood wanted to intimidate the witness was "conjecture."
Murdoch also argued that the juvenile's statement that Waynewood asked the juvenile why he did not speak up about the victim's car showed Waynewood did not know the victim was at the prosecutor's office.
Spencer acknowledged he wanted the court to make an inference as to Waynewood's intentions, but noted that Waynewood had specifically requested Dewey, despite the fact that Dewey had not worked at the prosecutor's office and was serving as a special prosecutor.
Rammel agreed with Murdoch that while it may be possible to infer Waynewood's intent, the prosecution had not met the burden of proof for the case to proceed.
"I can't find that there is probable cause that Mr. Waynewood intended to … influence the witness," Rammel said. "I suspect he did, but it has to meet the standard of probable cause."
Waynewood is charged with two counts of lewd conduct with a minor and two counts of sexual battery of a minor, all punishable with up to life in prison. Each charge has an enhancement based on Waynewood’s sex offender status that would require a 15-year minimum. Those mandatory minimums would have to be consecutive, meaning that if Waynewood is convicted on all counts, he faces a minimum of 60 years in prison.