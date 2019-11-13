An Idaho Falls man who reportedly shot and killed his friend over a relationship dispute has been bound over to district court.
Bonneville County Magistrate Judge Wiley Dennert heard testimony Thursday before ruling there was enough evidence to warrant a trial for Marshall Dee Hendricks, 29.
The witnesses called by the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office contradicted each other on some details about the shooting, but all agreed on the key points of the case: that Hendricks shot and killed Rory Dewaine Neddo, 30, on Sept. 2 shortly after Neddo arrived at the house to confront Hendricks.
Hendricks is charged with second-degree murder, punishable with a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to a life sentence. He also is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon enhancement, punishable with up to 20 years in prison.
Both Hendricks and Neddo have criminal histories. Hendricks was arrested in 2017 after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase. Neddo was arrested that same year after a seven-hour standoff with law enforcement. At the time he was wanted for assaulting a pregnant woman but threatened to shoot officers if they entered the residence where he was to arrest him.
Jessica Nielsen, Neddo's ex-girlfriend and one of two witnesses who reportedly saw the Sept. 2 shooting, was the first to testify.
Bonneville County Prosecutor Daniel Clark questioned Nielsen about the events leading up to the shooting. She said she had broken up with Neddo months before the incident and formed a romantic relationship with Hendricks. Hope Dixon, Hendricks' girlfriend, confronted Nielsen about the relationship the night of the shooting.
According to Nielsen's testimony, Dixon had learned of the affair from Neddo. Nielsen was at the house picking up her children, who were being watched by Dixon.
Hendricks arrived shortly after. Nielsen said Hendricks spoke to Neddo on the phone.
"They talked about fighting and Marshall told Rory that he was at Hope's house, to come fight him at Hope's house," Nielsen said.
Clark clarified with Nielsen that Hendricks had invited Neddo to his house for the fight, a key factor in the murder charge against Hendricks.
Nielsen also testified that Neddo previously had threatened to kill Hendricks if he learned they were having a relationship. Nielsen said she did not alert Hendricks to this threat. She said she had told Hendricks of physical abuse Neddo had inflicted on her.
In the time between the phone call and Neddo's arrival, Hendricks reportedly told Nielsen he intended to shoot Neddo. She said she warned him Neddo may bring a friend. She said Hendricks responded that he would also shoot the friend.
Clark also questioned Dixon, who testified that Hendricks told Neddo to come over to her house and fight. Dixon said she tried unsuccessfully to talk Hendricks out of the fight.
Dixon also said Hendricks took a .40-caliber handgun from her van. Nielsen had previously told police the gun came from her car. Nielsen testified that she had lied during the initial interview with police, and Hendricks had told her to claim the gun was from her car. Nielsen said she bought the gun and gave it to Hendricks in March, despite his criminal record.
Jason Wessells, Neddo's brother, said Neddo had asked to borrow his car to go speak with Hendricks. Wessells refused and said he would instead drive Neddo. Wessells said he did not learn until they were almost at Dixon's house that Neddo was expecting a fight to break out.
"I'm going to feel bad when I beat the brakes off this kid," Neddo reportedly told Wessells.
The shooting
Nielsen, Dixon and Wessells all say they saw Neddo arrive and approach Hendricks. Dixon said she took the kids inside and did not witness the confrontation.
Though both Nielsen and Wessells said Hendricks shot Neddo in the face, they disagreed on whether Neddo had attempted to hit Hendricks before the gun went off.
In Nielsen's version of events, Hendricks was waiting in the driveway and pointed the gun at Neddo. Nielsen said she witnessed Neddo approach Hendricks, yelling, "Do it," repeatedly. She said Hendricks yelled at him to stop. According to Nielsen, Neddo then attempted to hit Hendricks, who fired the gun.
Nielsen said Hendricks began pacing, put down the gun, and approached her to tell her to lie about where he got the gun. She said he then left, within 20 seconds of the shooting taking place.
In Wessells' version of events, Neddo never attempted to hit Hendricks. He said Neddo was exiting the car before they had even parked, and Hendricks was already pointing the gun at Neddo.
Wessells said he heard his brother yell at Hendricks to stop threatening him.
"You better get that gun out of my face or pull the trigger, 'cause you're about ready to get jacked up," Wessells remembered his brother saying. He said Hendricks then fired the gun.
Wessells said he missed some of the interaction while he was parking, but once he saw the gun pointed at Neddo, he became focused on the situation. Wessells said Hendricks had his arm stretched out and the gun pointed at Neddo's head, putting enough distance between the two that Neddo could not reach him for a punch, according to Wessells.
When the gun fired, Wessells ran to check on his brother, according to his testimony. When he turned to focus on Hendricks, the gun was now pointed at Wessells' head, according to Wessells. He said Hendricks told him Neddo had rushed him.
Wessell said he turned his focus to his brother and called 911. He said Hendricks left the scene.
Dixon said she heard the gunshot from inside the house. Afterward, Hendricks came inside.
"He looked me in the eyes and told me he shot Rory in the face," Dixon said.
Cross-examination
Defense Attorney Sean Bartholick challenged the witnesses on their explanation of events, particularly Nielsen and Wessells.
Bartholick asked Nielsen about lying to police. He questioned her about why she did not call police when Hendricks said he was going to shoot Neddo.
"I thought it was just a threat," Nielsen said. "I thought it was just guys talking, being dumb."
Bartholick also asked her about Neddo's violent history, including a 2016 incident in which Neddo threatened to kill her. He asked her if Neddo had weapons on him. According to Nielsen, she learned after the shooting that Neddo had brass knuckles on him when he approached Hendricks, and that a gun was later found in Wessell's car.
Nielsen said Hendricks and Neddo met in jail, and Hendricks was aware of Neddo's criminal history.
The cross-examination of Wessells was more confrontational, with Bartholick at one point accusing the witness of being "difficult."
Bartholick asked Wessells about contradictions between Wessells' testimony and his initial statements to police after the shooting. According to Bartholick, the incident report cited Wessells stating Neddo was on the phone with Hendricks while they drove to Dixon's house.
Wessells denied making such a statement on the stand and said the report was incorrect. Bartholick asked him if he stood by that answer knowing the interview was recorded with a body camera. Wessells stood by his statement that no phone call happened in the car.
Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Anthony Glenn testified he arrived at the house five minutes after leaving the Ammon Field Office. He met Wessells and secured the scene.
Clark also called Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Aaron Williams, who was friends with Hendricks. According to Williams, he received a call from Hendricks, who told him about the shooting.
"(Hendricks) said he was at his girlfriend's house, a man showed up and threatened to kill him and hurt his kids, and so he took the gun and shot him in the face," Williams said.
Williams told Hendricks to come to his house. Hendricks arrived, followed by Bonneville County law enforcement. Williams told Hendricks over the phone to cooperate, and Hendricks complied.
After Dennert bound Hendricks to district court, an arraignment was scheduled for 8:10 a.m. Dec. 3 before District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. Hendricks is being held on a $200,000 bail.