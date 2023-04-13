Jake Eilander's trial for the alleged murder of Ulises Rangel continued Thursday as the prosecution focused on forensic evidence.
Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal called witnesses who confirmed the authenticity of video footage Idaho Falls Police collected from various homes and businesses.
Among the video recordings shown to the jury were those from a business' security camera, a home doorbell recording, and a restaurant's drive-thru camera.
One witness after another marked on a city map where their security cameras were located, establishing the path prosecutors say Eilander took from the scene of the shooting, in a parking lot near the intersection of 1st Street and Woodruff Avenue, to a residence where he was later arrested.
Idaho Falls police detective Rome Stiffler said he and detective Anthony Cox requested the recordings from homes and businesses based on their estimation of the likeliest path Eilander would have taken.
Stiffler said he found a hat in a canal along this path that appeared to match one Eilander was seen wearing in security footage that captured the shooting.
Detective Christopher Reed was recalled to testify about a spent .45-caliber shell casing he found at the scene of the shooting. Similar rounds were also found in Eilander's truck at the scene of the shooting, as well as matching magazines.
Neal tried to ask detective Steve Avery about whether a shoe Eilander was wearing at the time of the shooting matched footprints by police. Bonneville County Chief Public Defender Jordan Crane objected, arguing that Avery had not been disclosed as an expert witness during discovery and therefore could not testify whether the print matched the shoe.
Neal argued it wasn't expert testimony, saying any person could determine if a shoe pattern matched a print. District Judge Stevan Thompson disagreed, saying there would need to be an expert analysis to determine if the print was a match.
"This is clearly expert witness testimony," Thompson said. He added that the jury could determine on its own if the shoe matched the imprint.
Neal also called Ada County Coroner Garth Warren, who performed the autopsy on Rangel. Graphic photos were shown to the jury showing the bullet wound and internal damage from the shooting.
The photos showed the bullet went through Rangel's lung, causing internal bleeding that filled his lung and chest cavity up with blood. Warren estimated Rangel's chest had about 2 quarts of blood in it when he died.
"This is an obviously lethal injury" Warren said.
Defense Attorney Alexander Sosa attempted to introduce photos that included Rangel's tattoos, but Neal objected, arguing that Eilander wouldn't have seen them and that they would be prejudicial.
Neal said he believed the defense intended to unfairly imply the tattoos indicated Rangel was violent.
Sosa said he wanted to introduce the photos to give the jury an idea of how Eilander saw Rangel.
"The jury needs to know the full picture of what was approaching him," Sosa said.
Thompson agreed with Neal, saying the photos seemed like a "circuitous route" to introduce his tattoos. He also said tattoos alone would not give Eilander reason to see Rangel as a threat, even if he had seen them.
"Tattoos have all kinds of meanings and annotations," Thompson said.
Sosa was allowed to ask Warren about a photo of Rangel's face. In lieu of the photos, he asked the coroner about Rangel's height and weight, with Warren saying Rangel was 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighed 197 pounds.
The trial is set to continue Friday. Eilander is charged with second-degree murder, punishable with a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison.
