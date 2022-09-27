A woman was arrested in Bonneville County Sunday after she was reportedly caught driving a pickup truck that had been reported stolen.
Melissa Ilene Coz-Lizarraga, 46, was reportedly driving a white Ford F-350, according to the probable cause affidavit. Kelly Blue Book estimates the truck to have a value of just under $20,000.
The probable cause affidavit states the car was reported stolen by Virginia Transformer Corporation's office in Pocatello.
An Idaho State Police trooper located the car driving north on Interstate 15 near Bonneville County. The trooper wrote that they performed a traffic stop after the car took an exit ramp to Idaho Falls.
Cox-Lizarraga told the trooper the car had been loaned to her by a friend who told her it was their work truck, and that she was not aware the vehicle had been reported stolen.
The trooper spoke to a human resources representative from Virginia Transformer Corporation who told them Cox-Lizarraga did not work for the company. The trooper also gave the representative the name of the friend who Cox-Lizarraga said loaned her the truck, but there were reportedly no employees under that name.
Cox-Lizarraga was charged with grand theft, punishable with up to 14 years in prison. She was released from jail after posting a $15,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Oct. 7 in Bonneville County Court.
