Samantha Crotteau

Crotteau

 Bonneville County Jail

An Idaho Falls woman is in jail after she reportedly admitted to rear-ending another driver in a road rage incident. 

A probable cause affidavit in the case against Samantha Crotteau, 32, said she hit the victims' car on Saturday night near the intersection of 3rd Street and South Holmes Avenue. 


