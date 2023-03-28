An Idaho Falls woman is in jail after she reportedly admitted to rear-ending another driver in a road rage incident.
A probable cause affidavit in the case against Samantha Crotteau, 32, said she hit the victims' car on Saturday night near the intersection of 3rd Street and South Holmes Avenue.
The victims pulled into a gas station and called 911, telling police they believe the driver hit them deliberately because she had followed them, both before and after the crash. They said Crotteau had offered to sell them drugs before the crash.
The victims said they drove away at high speeds of up to 100 mph after Crotteau rear-ended them, but she reportedly continued to follow them at the same speed.
An officer located Crotteau, who was driving the Subaru Impreza from the incident. He wrote in the affidavit that she appeared intoxicated. A single breathalyzer indicated her blood alcohol content was 0.172, though the officer wrote she was unable to complete a second test to confirm it.
Crotteau reportedly first told the officer the crash was an accident. She then said that the victims had sideswiped her and that she rear-ended them in retaliation.
Crotteau was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center before being taken to Bonneville County Jail. She agreed to have her blood drawn as evidence.
Crotteau was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. She was also charged with driving under the influence - second offense and leaving the scene of an accident, both misdemeanors.
Magistrate Judge Wiley Dennert gave Crotteau a $10,000 bond on arraignment with the condition that, if released, she would have to report to pretrial supervision. A no-contact order was issued between her and the victims.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. April 4 in Bonneville County Court.
