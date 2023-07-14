Perez-Perez, Victor

Perez-Perez

An Idaho Falls man was arrested early Thursday morning for reportedly beating a woman until she was covered in her own blood.

Around 1:15 a.m. Thursday, an officer from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a woman running through the street covered in blood, the probable cause affidavit said.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.