A woman died Wednesday morning in Jefferson County after a driver reportedly hit her Wednesday morning.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a news release the 40-year-old woman was walking east on 136 North. The driver was also heading east in a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban.
The news release said the driver stopped after hitting the woman and called 911. Jefferson County deputies responded and performed CPR. The victim died at the scene from her injuries.
The sheriff's office has not released the names of those involved, citing the need to contact the victim's next of kin. The incident is under investigation.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Central QRU, Idaho Falls Ambulance and Air Idaho.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved in this tragic accident," the news release stated. "Sheriff Steve Anderson would like to remind everyone to be attentive while driving."