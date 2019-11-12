An Idaho Falls woman was hospitalized Saturday after a man reportedly entered her home and choked her.
A probable cause affidavit states the victim’s daughter called 911 around 9:34 p.m. saying Keith Leon Draper, 42, was yelling at her mother. Bonneville County Dispatch reported they could hear a woman screaming in the background. The caller said she thought Draper was punching the victim. Draper and the victim had a previous relationship.
Officers heard a woman yelling from the residence when they arrived at the house on Carriagegate Lane. Both Draper and the victim answered the door. The affidavit states the victim was crying and visibly upset.
Draper told police the victim had slapped him and that he pushed her away in self defense.
The victim said Draper had entered her house uninvited, and they had an argument. The argument reportedly turned violent when Draper started choking her. She said she slapped Draper to make him stop, but he continued to choke her.
The officer observed red marks on the victim’s upper chest and around her neck, going up to her ear. The daughter said she had not seen the fight but could hear it. She said she locked her bedroom door when Draper arrived because she was afraid of him.
The victim was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where she was treated and released.
Draper was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. He was released from jail Tuesday on pretrial supervision. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 26 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.