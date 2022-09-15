Timothy Thiel

Thiel

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

A woman was rushed to a hospital Tuesday via ambulance after a man reportedly attacked her in her home. 

The victim was covered with blood when she spoke to a Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputy, reportedly telling them she was attacked by Timothy Thiel, 30. The affidavit said she was nauseous and vomited while speaking to the deputy.

