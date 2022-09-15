A woman was rushed to a hospital Tuesday via ambulance after a man reportedly attacked her in her home.
The victim was covered with blood when she spoke to a Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputy, reportedly telling them she was attacked by Timothy Thiel, 30. The affidavit said she was nauseous and vomited while speaking to the deputy.
The probable cause affidavit states the victim had a large cut on her forehead. She said Thiel had hit her several times in the face and put his hands around her neck. She said she had pushed him as well and that Thiel had left the residence, taking her phone and car keys.
The deputy called for an ambulance to assist the victim. She was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The affidavit states the residence showed signs of a struggle, including blood splatter in the bathroom and master bedroom. A bathroom fixture was found broken.
An all-points bulletin was put out for Thiel, and he was reportedly seen driving on 17th Street. The deputy who interviewed the victim responded and located Thiel on Ladino Drive.
The deputy wrote that Thiel was covered in blood on his hands, shirt, pants and feet during the traffic stop, but did not appear to have any injuries. He did not respond when questioned by the deputy. The deputy found the victim's phone and car keys in Thiel's possession, and several open containers of alcohol.
Thiel was charged with aggravated battery and attempted strangulation, both punishable with up to 15 years in prison. He was also charged with malicious injury to property and intentional destruction of a telecommunication line, both misdemeanors.
Thiel was released from jail after posting a $15,000 bond and was ordered to report to pretrial services. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sept. 27 in Bonneville County Court.