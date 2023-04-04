A woman who was involved in the kidnapping of a woman who was subsequently abandoned in Wolverine Canyon with little clothing was sentenced to prison Monday.
District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. ordered Tabatha McKnight, 40, to serve a unified sentence of two to 11 years in prison.
The case relates to the kidnapping of a woman who was attacked at a friend's residence, put into a vehicle, beaten with brass knuckles and a wrench and had her hair cut off before being left in Wolverine Canyon in below-freezing temperatures with nothing but a sweater, a towel, and a blindfold.
McKnight originally was accused of being directly involved in the kidnapping, with police reports saying witnesses heard the kidnappers use the name "Tabby."
Defense Attorney Jordan Crane said, however, that McKnight was not present at the kidnapping. Instead, the kidnappers, including McKnight's codefendant Madeline Ovard, called McKnight after grabbing the victim because they knew McKnight believed the victim had stolen something from her. Both McKnight and Ovard also believed the victim was having a relationship with their respective boyfriends.
Misdemeanor charges for assault and battery were dismissed as part of a plea deal, in exchange for McKnight pleading guilty to burglary, intimidation of a witness and accessory to a felony.
Two other suspects who were with Ovard during the kidnapping have not yet been identified, and Crane said he does not think they will be charged.
Ovard was sentenced to prison in June 2021. During the sentencing, then Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Spencer Russell said he believed the kidnapping was connected to $3,000 in casino winnings a man had asked the victim to pick up.
Crane said McKnight's case was, "one of the most difficult cases I've ever ad to argue sentencing for." He said the description of McKnight's actions did not match the person her had gotten to know.
Crane said McKnight had relapsed from recovery just before the kidnapping and "gave up." He denied that McKnight was involved with beating the victim and that she felt guilty after the incident.
Bonneville County Chief Deputy Prosecutor John Dewey said McKnight was more than a bystander, saying McKnight stole the victim's keys, phone and $400 in cash, and told her that they would kill her if she contacted police. He also said McKnight later made a social medial post that referred to "torturing the bitch."
"(McKnight) wanted to be involved in this incident and she was, in fact, involved," Dewey said.
Dewey said the victim has had anxiety since the kidnapping and that it had a "daily impact" on her and her children.
Crane said McKnight's criminal history was limited to a 2003 case, though Dewey added she had failed to appear five times during court proceedings, and that her lack of cooperation was responsible for the case taking three years to finish.
McKnight apologized in her statement, saying she was ready to take responsibility for what happened the night of the kidnapping.
"I've hurt so many people and I'm truly sorry," McKnight said.
Watkins said reviewing the case was a "jaw-dropping experience." He said that while he wanted McKnight to work on her addiction, he believed the bigger issue was who she associated with.
The judge noted McKnight's family in the courtroom to support her and said it was important for her to set an example by taking responsibility for her actions.
McKnight stipulated to pay $5,421 in restitution.
