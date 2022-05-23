A woman who was involved in a shootout with three people in August was sentenced to retained jurisdiction on May 16.
Hailey Denise Terrisse, 23, and her husband, 33-year-old Marvin Charles Lee McDonald, shot and injured three people after they had a conflict over drugs Terrisse reportedly stole from them.
The couple was originally charged with three counts of aggravated battery for the shooting. Terrisse's case was reduced to a single charge of grand theft.
Bonneville County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Alex Muir revealed in court that investigators were unsure whether it was Terrisse and her husband or the trio who started shooting first.
"As I reviewed the evidence that law enforcement obtained through their investigations, it was difficult to establish who the initial aggressor was, who was exercising self-defense, so really the state was left with an inability to prosecute the shooting, unfortunately," Muir said.
Instead, Terrisse was sentenced for taking the victims' guns and selling them in Wendover, Utah, where the couple was later arrested.
Muir revealed that the conflict began when Terrisse traded her car title for heroin from one of the three victims in the shootout. Terrisse later found out the drugs she bought were fake. She reportedly retaliated by breaking into the victim's house, taking back her car title and 30 fentanyl pills.
The victim then contacted Terrisse and McDonald, claiming he was being held by "The Cartel" and that the pills Terrisse had stolen belonged to this cartel. Those claims were a ploy, Muir said, to get the couple to return to the victim's residence, leading to the shootout.
Muir said the couple likely knew it was a trap, given that they arrived with guns. Terrisse and McDonald then shot the drug dealer and two women at the residence, took their guns and left.
Muir said Terrisse had a limited criminal history, but expressed concern about her marriage to McDonald, who Muir described as a career criminal. He said the couple were heavily involved with drugs, with Terrisse admitting to supporting herself with drug sales. Muir said her involvement with drugs had alienated her from family members.
Muir cited those factors in recommending retained jurisdiction, saying the rider program could help Terrisse end her reliance on drugs. He noted she was on probation before the shooting, and that releasing her would not significantly change her behavior.
Terrisse gave a statement apologizing for her actions and the shootout. She agreed with Muir that her drug addiction was the root cause of those events.
"I'm very sorry for what happened that day, I never meant for any of that to happen," Terrisse said. I feel that my drug addiction, that was the main cause of it and I feel like I need help with my drug addiction and having a more stable life."
District Judge Joel Tingey said that although Terrisse was not being sentenced for the shooting, the seriousness of it weighed on his mind during sentencing.
"It's probably just a matter of luck that somebody wasn't killed," Tingey said. "You could be facing much more serious charges."
Tingey accepted Muir's recommendation for retained jurisdiction. He gave Terrisse an underlying sentence of two-to-seven years in prison. Terrisse will not have to serve that sentence if she completes the rider program, which lasts six months to a year.
"You've got a lot of life ahead of you," Tingey said. "This is not the way to live it."
McDonald's charges have been reduced to one count of grand theft and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He has a pretrial conference scheduled for June 6.