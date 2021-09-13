Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
A 35-year-old Idaho Falls woman was arrested early Saturday morning for allegedly stabbing a man.
Idaho Falls Police Officers responded at about 1:30 a.m. to a residence in the 1600 block of Whitney Street for a report of a physical disturbance involving a knife, a police department news release said.
Upon arrival officers found a male victim with a cut on one arm, a cut on his hand and a puncture wound on his left buttock, all of which were consistent with injuries from a knife, the release said.
The man told officers that he and the suspect, Ashley Harper, were arguing because she wanted to drive, but she had been drinking, the release said. He said he attempted to stop Harper from driving and the argument escalated until Harper eventually lunged at him with a knife. The man said he was injured on his hand when he attempted to take the knife from Harper.
Harper spoke with officers and agreed that she and the victim had argued and fought but she stated that she had been held down and was frightened, the release said. Harper refused to speak to details of the incident.
Harper was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where she was booked for aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon.
Aggravated battery is punishable by up to 15 years in prison. If convicted of aggravated battery, use of a deadly weapon increases the maximum prison term by up to 15 years.