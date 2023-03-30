Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies shot and killed a woman Thursday morning while trying to detain her.
The woman, who has not been identified, was injured when shots were fired after she was contacted by two deputies at around 3:30 a.m. at Gem State Park, a sheriff's office news release said.
The sheriff's office has not said whether the woman was armed or whether she fired upon officers. Sgt. Christopher Norman said more information on the shooting would be available Friday.
One of the deputies reportedly was checking on the woman's car after seeing her parked late at night. Dispatch informed the deputy the woman had a felony warrant for her arrest.
A second deputy arrived and the two attempted to arrest the woman, leading to the woman being shot.
The news release states the deputies provided first aid until an ambulance arrived. The woman was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.
The shooting is being investigated by the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force, which includes officers from multiple regional law enforcement offices.
