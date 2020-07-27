A Rigby woman who was reported missing was found dead in Snake River on Monday morning.
According to a news release from the Rigby Police Department, Becky Ann Tracy's car was found at the parking lot of the Idaho Falls Temple.
Tracy's body was found in the river a short time later by law enforcement officers from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and Idaho Falls Police Department.
Tracy, 48, was reported missing Friday. According to a news release, she was last seen at her home Thursday night and had been expected to pick up her son at the Idaho Falls Airport. She reportedly never arrived at the airport.
Tracy's phone showed she had also been at the Walmart in Idaho Falls on South Utah Avenue.