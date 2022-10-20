An Idaho Falls woman was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after a man reportedly kicked and punched her multiple times.
The Idaho Falls Police Department responded to a home around noon Tuesday after a 911 caller reported Mehki Omar Hollis, 19, was fighting with a woman. The caller said the victim was screaming for help. The caller later told police he heard the sound of furniture being broken and the victim saying, "Don't hit me, that hurts."
Police met the victim at the residence. She reportedly had multiple bruises on her arms and legs. One of the bruises on her legs was reportedly in the shape of a shoeprint.
The victim said her injuries were caused by Hollis, saying that he had "kicked, punched, stomped on (her) and hit (her) several times with a chair."
Police took the victim to an ambulance on the scene and a perimeter was set up around the house. Hollis reportedly did not respond when officers attempted to contact him.
The victim initially indicated she wanted Hollis to be arrested, reportedly telling police to "go get him." However, she later asked officers not to arrest him.
The officer who wrote the probable cause affidavit said they had to arrest Hollis, and the victim reportedly then claimed she was attacked by a "friend of his," despite having earlier said it was Hollis who attacked her. She would not provide a name for the friend. She was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment.
A landlord arrived and unlocked the entrance for police. Hollis at first seemed to be cooperating, approaching officers with his hands up. He refused to exit the house, however. Officers entered and placed him in handcuffs.
A broken chair was found inside the residence. Hollis said it had always been broken. He denied attacking the victim, saying she attacked him and that he acted in self-defense.
The victim was questioned again at the hospital and maintained that it was a friend of Hollis' who beat her. The neighbor who called 911, however, said he had seen no one else come or go from the residence that day. Hollis also reportedly told police no one else was at the residence besides himself and the victim.
During questioning, when the victim denied it was Hollis who beat her, her grandmother reportedly yelled, "You just told me it was Mehki that hurt you."
Hollis was charged with felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. He was also charged with resisting arrest, a misdemeanor. His bond was set at $10,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Nov. 2 in Bonneville County Court.
