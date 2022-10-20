Mehki Hollis

Hollis

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

An Idaho Falls woman was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after a man reportedly kicked and punched her multiple times. 

The Idaho Falls Police Department responded to a home around noon Tuesday after a 911 caller reported Mehki Omar Hollis, 19, was fighting with a woman. The caller said the victim was screaming for help. The caller later told police he heard the sound of furniture being broken and the victim saying, "Don't hit me, that hurts." 

