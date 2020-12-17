An Idaho Falls woman was sentenced to probation Thursday after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter.
Angie Kay Young, 49, was charged in August after another family's child died in her care.
According to court records, Young regularly babysat the 2-year-old, Finnian Powell. On May 1, Young placed a card table over the victim's Pack'n Play, adding blankets on top to weigh it down and prevent the victim from climbing out.
The child was later found with his body hanging outside of the playpen, and his head caught between the table and the edge of the playpen. Young called 911, but Emergency Medical Services were not able to resuscitate the child.
District Judge Jon Shindurling sentenced Young to 10 years of probation. He said he did not feel the incident warranted incarceration because Young did not have malicious intent, but that the end result of a child's death warranted a long probation period.
Bonneville County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Alayne Bean read victim impact statements from both of the child's parents.
Both parents described the victim as a happy child who loved to give kisses and was fascinated with trains.
"We feel like shells of who we used to be," the father wrote in his statement.
The parents said Young had watched their children for years and trusted her, but said they have since learned of other incidents that may have put their children at risk.
The father noted an approved cover for the playpen could have solved the problem of him climbing out.
"The thought that $20 and Angie talking to us would have saved our son's life still haunts us," the father wrote,
Both parents said Young gave them the impression the victim's death was an accident and thought the card table had fallen onto the playpen.
"The day I received (the victim's) death certificate in the mail, I still didn't know how my son had died," the mother wrote in her statement.
The parents said they only learned Young had placed the card table over the playpen when she was charged, and that they had learned new details in news reports.
The parents said they did not want to "destroy" Young, but asked the court that she be prevented from caring for other people's children. The father wrote he had seen her offering child care services after his son had died.
Defense Attorney Kelly Mallard said he was moved by the parents' statements and said his client was apologetic about the incident.
"Angie Young has been nothing but cooperative and remorseful over what happened," Mallard said.
The attorneys agreed on a probation sentence in the plea agreement but allowed each side to argue for how long. Mallard recommended three years.
Bean argued for a longer probation sentence, noting Young admitted the child regularly napped in a room with unsafe items.
Young told the court through tears she had wanted to reach out to the parents to apologize but was told doing so could harm her defense.
"Even with what's happening, I love this family," Young said.
In addition to probation, Shindurling ordered Young to serve 100 hours of community service and 30 days of house arrest. He withheld judgment, meaning the conviction could be dismissed if she follows the terms of probation.
"I hope everybody involved in this case will have some healing," Shindurling said.