A woman who was involved in a bar fight last month has been sentenced to probation.
Sierra Joe, 23, was arrested with her mother, Sheila Lee, 43, in February after the two reportedly kicked and punched a woman multiple times outside Ford's Bar on A Street.
Joe was originally charged with aggravated battery. The charge was reduced to misdemeanor battery as part of a plea agreement.
The victim suffered a broken nose from the attack, as well as several cuts and bruises.
Joe originally denied having been at the bar when questioned by police. She later said she "blacked out" due to alcohol. Police observed cuts on her knuckles during the interview.
Joe will serve one year of supervised probation. The judge sentenced her to a suspended sentence of 177 days, which can be imposed if she does not cooperate on probation.
Court records indicate Lee has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors but has not yet been sentenced.