The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office called in its SWAT team Friday afternoon in response to an armed individual barricaded inside a residence near the intersection of 17th Street and Cabellaro Drive in Ammon.
A sheriff's office news release said deputies in the Ammon Division responded to a domestic disturbance in the 1800 block of South Cabellero Drove. Deputies spoke with a man and woman, later identified as 30-year-old Brooke K. Blackford, who were arguing. Blackford was intoxicated and not cooperative with deputies asking them to just leave her alone, the release said. Deputies made sure the parties were separated and cleared the scene.
A short while later, the man called dispatch and reported Blackford had hit him and was making suicidal statements, the release said. As deputies responded back to the residence, Blackford fired a 30.06 rifle from inside the residence out a window. Deputies began securing a perimeter and advising residents and nearby businesses to shelter in place.
The SWAT team was activated and began attempting contact and negotiations with Blackburn. Several different avenues of contact were attempted throughout the afternoon with no response. At approximately 6:30 p.m. Blackford came out of the residence and surrendered to deputies.
Blackford was taken into custody pending charges relating to domestic battery and unlawful discharge of a firearm. Deputies obtained a search warrant for the residence and are continuing to investigate. There were no injuries as a result of Blackford firing the rifle out of the window, the release said.