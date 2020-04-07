An Idaho Falls woman wanted for reported kidnapping, robbery and aggravated battery has been arrested, according to court records.
Maddeline McKenzie Ovard, 29, was arrested early Monday morning. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of another suspect, 37-year-old Tabatha McKnight, who has not been found by police.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Ovard, McKnight and a third unidentified woman attacked a woman at her friend's residence on March 24. The three were wearing masks, according to statements made by the victim and a witness. The victim reportedly recognized Ovard and McKnight, however.
The victim told Idaho Falls Police Department officers Ovard hit her with a socket wrench, punched her multiple times while wearing brass knuckles, then stole $400 in cash and her phone and her keys from her. McKnight reportedly attempted to use a Taser on the victim, but the weapon did not work properly.
The group reportedly forced the victim into her own car and transported her blindfolded to an unknown location. According to the probable cause affidavit, Ovard threatened to cut the victim's throat while McKnight threatened to shoot her.
The police department learned of the kidnapping around 5 a.m. March 25 after a friend of the victim called and said he had received videos of the victim over Facebook. The video reportedly showed the victim bound and with her face covered. The friend told police he had received the videos around 9:30 p.m. the previous night.
The victim said she was beaten with brass knuckles for close to two hours while held captive, and that her captors shaved her head. She said she was then taken to a second residence, then taken to Wolverine Canyon in Bingham County, where the suspects stripped her clothing and left her on a rock exposed with only a towel, a sweater and the blindfold.
The victim told the Post Register she was outside for about four hours and that she kept the blindfold on to stop her injuries from bleeding. She was located by Bingham County Sheriff's Office deputies.
The victim was taken to Bingham Memorial Hospital for treatment. Law enforcement observed multiple injuries on her face and learned she had a skull fracture causing bleeding on the brain. The victim had multiple bruises, including two black eyes. She said she has suffered from dizziness and a loss of vision since the attack.
The victim told the Post Register that Ovard and McKnight seemed to believe she was in a relationship with Ovard's ex-boyfriend. She said she could not recognize the third woman's voice. The victim said a fourth person, a man, was also present in the second location where she was held before being taken to Wolverine Canyon.
Ovard was charged with first-degree kidnapping, punishable with up to life in prison, robbery, punishable with a minimum of five years in prison and up to a life sentence, and aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. Her bond was set at $75,000 and a no-contact order was issued between her and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 17 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.
Anyone with information about McKnight's whereabouts can contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200 or Bonneville County Crime Stoppers at ifcrime.org.