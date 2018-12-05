The Idaho State Police are now involved in the search for a missing Colorado woman.
Kelsey Berreth, 29, mysteriously vanished from her Woodland Park, Colorado, home on Thanksgiving Day.
Authorities reported this week that her cell phone was pinged to Gooding, Idaho, and Idaho State Police are now involved in investigating her disappearance.
Berreth has brown hair, stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.
Other media outlets reported that the only thing missing from Berreth's Colorado home after her disappearance was her purse. All of her other personal belongings including her cars were still at the residence.
If you have any information on Berreth's whereabouts please contact the Woodland Park Police Department at (719) 687-9262.