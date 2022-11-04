An Idaho Falls woman who ran over a man she falsely believed committed a crime against a family member was sentenced to prison Wednesday.
Brandi Morgan, 40, admitted to purposely running over the man in a grocery store parking lot in January when police questioned her. She said she did so because she mistook him for another man whom she claims committed a major crime against a relative. It was not until she was arrested that Morgan learned the man she had run over was innocent.
Morgan was originally charged with aggravated battery and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death. The latter charge was dismissed as part of her plea agreement.
Details revealed at the sentencing showed the act wasn't a spur-of-the-moment decision. District Judge Bruce Pickett revealed during the hearing that when an employee at the cash register told Morgan to have a good night, she responded, "Oh my God, I'm going to have a great night. I'm going to fix my biggest regret."
Defense Attorney Jason Gustaves asked the court to give Morgan probation, citing her lack of a criminal history. He said Morgan was racked with guilt and was struggling to support her family after being fired from her job at Eagle Rock Middle School.
Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Sean Johnson recommended two-to-five years in prison.
Pickett rejected both recommendations, instead sentencing Morgan to two-to-12 years in prison.
"Frankly, I think the state was a little generous in their comments," Pickett said. "I think this is a horrifically shocking accident."
Pickett said the victim had to undergo surgery and have pins put into his feet. He reportedly suffered permanent injuries from the incident and has struggled to walk.
Gustaves said his client realized that, had the victim been who Morgan thought he was, her actions still would have been a crime.
"I know that our society loves revenge stories, but it just doesn't work out well when we're in court," Gustaves said.
Johnson called Morgan's actions "vigilantism," saying that victims of crime have options other than taking the law into their own hands.
"Rather than go through the appropriate channels that we are all supposed to use … she decided to take matters into her own hands," Johnson said.
Morgan apologized in her statement to the court.
"I know that I caused a lot of damage," Morgan said. "I never intended to hurt him."
Gustaves said Morgan had gone to law enforcement in Madison County when her family member was victimized, but that they were frustrated by the lack of results from police.
Pickett acknowledged the justice system can be frustrating for victims. "However, we don't get to run over people because they did something to somebody else," Pickett added.
"And that's even in the best case scenario," Pickett said. "In this case it was an absolute stranger that had no ties to anybody. The only thing he happened to do is be walking on the street when you were looking to run over somebody."
The prosecution has 30 days to file a request for restitution, which would require Morgan to cover expenses for the victim caused by her actions, including his medical expenses.
