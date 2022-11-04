Brandi Morgan

Brandi Morgan

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

An Idaho Falls woman who ran over a man she falsely believed committed a crime against a family member was sentenced to prison Wednesday. 

Brandi Morgan, 40, admitted to purposely running over the man in a grocery store parking lot in January when police questioned her. She said she did so because she mistook him for another man whom she claims committed a major crime against a relative. It was not until she was arrested that Morgan learned the man she had run over was innocent.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.