An Ammon woman who threatened two people with a gun was sentenced to jail time on Oct. 28.
Stacy Dawn Quillen, 36, was arrested in July after she pointed a gun at a man and his 16-year-old brother. The two victims were able to leave the residence after being threatened with the gun.
Quillen was arrested after a standoff with a SWAT team.
The Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office originally charged Quillen with aggravated assault. The charge was reduced to a misdemeanor as part of a plea agreement.
District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. gave Quillen a 97-day jail sentence, but suspended 90 days and gave her credit for two days already served. She will serve a year on probation.