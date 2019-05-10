An Idaho Falls woman was sentenced to probation Wednesday after she pleaded guilty to throwing a cactus at a man.
Carol Bennett, 30, also admitted to pushing and hitting the victim when she was arrested in March. According to the victim, Bennett was intoxicated and angry at him. She threw the cactus after he pushed her away in self defense, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Law enforcement arrived to find the victim bleeding and holding a rag to his head. A Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputy observed a deep cut on his head and determined the victim would likely need stitches.
Bennett said she had told the victim to leave her alone and that she threw the cactus at him after her followed her into the bathroom. She said the victim had grabbed her throat and headbutted her during the altercation.
Bennett said she tried to call 911 when the victim started bleeding, but he told her to cancel the call. A deputy observed red marks on Bennett's neck, but she said it was cause by her scratching, not by the victim.
Bennett was originally charged with domestic battery inflicting traumatic injury. The charge was reduced to misdemeanor battery without traumatic injury as part of the plea agreement. She will have to serve two years of supervised probation and pay $387.50.
Bennett still faces a misdemeanor charge of a no-contact order violation. According to court records, Law enforcement were informed Bennett was staying with the victim over the weekend, despite a no-contact order being issued in the case. Bennett was found at the house and arraigned in court Monday.