An Idaho Falls woman who attempted to run over her daughter-in-law was sentenced to a year of unsupervised probation.
Julie Ann Towler, 65, was arrested in August after the victim reported the incident. Towler was reportedly angry at the victim over money issues.
Towler admitted to attempting to hit the victim with her vehicle when interviewed by police. She originally was charged with aggravated assault. The charge was reduced to misdemeanor assault.
The victim said Towler attacked her in a parking lot while she was putting groceries away. She threatened to call 911 and Towler left. The victim was putting grocery carts away when Towler drove at her. Towler was accelerating and the victim had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.
The victim’s husband showed police text messages Towler had sent him.
“I will beat her (expletive) ass and she will be fired tomorrow,” one message said.
“(S)he can’t run very far let her call the cops should be dead before they get there she’s going to get her (expletive) face smashed to death(,)” Towler texted.