Idaho Abortion Ban Lawsuits

FILE - An attendee at Planned Parenthood's Bans Off Our Bodies rally for abortion rights holds a sign reading outside of the Idaho Statehouse in downtown Boise, Idaho, on May 14, 2022. Women in Idaho, Tennessee and Oklahoma are challenging strict abortion laws that went into effect after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year. Two state lawsuits were filed on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Idaho and Tennessee after women were denied care while facing harrowing pregnancy complications. Meanwhile, a federal complaint was filed in Oklahoma after a woman couldn't receive an abortion despite having a dangerous and nonviable pregnancy.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — More women across the U.S. filed lawsuits on Tuesday challenging abortion restrictions that went into effect in Republican-led states after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year.

Eight women in Idaho and Tennessee are asking state courts to place holds on their states' abortion laws after being denied access to the procedure while facing harrowing pregnancy complications that they say endangered their lives. Four physicians have also joined the lawsuits, saying the state laws have wrongly forced medical experts to weigh the health of a patient against the threat of legal liability.


