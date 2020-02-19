BOISE — A bill to compensate people who were wrongfully convicted of a crime passed the Idaho House unanimously Wednesday.
“Every day we come here, and we do a pledge,” said the bill’s sponsor Rep. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg. “At the very end of the pledge, it says 'with liberty and justice for all.' It’s time for those who have been wrongfully convicted, for those individuals to receive their justice and their restitution in this case.”
The bill would entitle people to $60,000 a year for years wrongfully spent in prison, $75,000 a year for years wrongfully spent on death row and $25,000 a year for years wrongfully spent on parole. Ricks said people who are being freed from prison after completing their sentences and who were guilty are eligible for more services now than the wrongfully convicted.
“Currently when an exonerated person is released from prison, it’s pretty hard just to cover the basics,” Ricks said. “They struggle.”
Ricks was inspired to sponsor it by the case of Christopher Tapp, who was charged in 1997 with murdering Angie Dodge in Idaho Falls, after he confessed to helping other men rape and kill her. He was convicted and sent to prison, but released in 2017 amid concerns his confession had been coerced. In 2019, Idaho Falls Police officers arrested Brian Leigh Dripps after his DNA was found to match samples found at the scene of Dodge’s murder, and Tapp’s sentence has been vacated.
“We cannot give Christopher Tapp and others their lives back,” said Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls. “I think they would rather have that than any monetary amount we can give them. But I do think it’s important we move forward and we do something because their lives are ruined.”
Idaho is one of 15 states that doesn’t have a wrongful conviction compensation law. Exonerees would have a two-year window to file their claims with a district court. They also would be able to seek non-monetary assistance such as health insurance, mental health counseling and help with tuition, housing, finding a job and medical expenses. The bill would create an “innocence fund” in the state Treasurer’s office to pay out claims, and the state would be reimbursed if a claimant wins a civil suit related to their case, so they wouldn't be able to "double-dip," Ricks said.
Ricks said there are six people in Idaho today who are believed to qualify for compensation under the bill, two of whom, Tapp and Charles Fain, testified in favor of the bill before the House Judiciary Committee. Fain was convicted of raping and murdering a 9-year-old girl in Nampa in 1983 but was cleared by DNA evidence in 2001.
Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, said compensation is justified even if another entity and not the state is responsible for a wrongful conviction because either way “the trauma and the injustice that these persons went through remain the same.” Chaney pointed to Fain’s case — at one point, he was four days away from execution before getting a stay.
The bill now heads to the Senate.