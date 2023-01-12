Donald Long III

Long

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

A Wyoming man was arrested Saturday after a woman reported he attacked her.

An employee at a local hotel called police around 3 a.m. to report that a woman came to the desk bleeding heavily and asking for help. The employee also reported seeing a man, later identified as Donald Eugene Long III, run to a car and drive out of the parking lot at around the same time.


