A Wyoming man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly admitted to a detective that he sexually assaulted a young girl.
An Idaho Falls Police Department detective began investigating the case in August after two girls, a 12-year-old and a 10-year-old, reported Jay Burris, 52, sexually abused them. They said the abuse happened when Burris lived in Idaho Falls, which places the timeframe between September 2019 and December 2020.
Police interviewed Burris in October. At that time hedenied sexually assaulting either victim.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Burris' behavior changed after the interview. The officer wrote that Burris reportedly began considering self-harm, and calling other children to offer them apologies, though the affidavit does not state what he was apologizing for.
Burris reportedly disappeared from his home in Casper, Wyo., on Nov. 10. On Wednesday an officer located him in a store parking lot in Idaho Falls.
Police contacted Burris again on Thursday, and he said he wanted to speak to the detective. He reportedly told the detective he was "going to tell me things that were going to get him put in prison forever."
In a second interview, Burris admitted to sexually abusing one of two girls who had reported him. He denied that he sexually abused the other girl, and he denied that the sexual abuse included rape.
Burris was arrested and charged with child sexual abuse, punishable with up to 25 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Dec. 16 in Bonneville County Court.
