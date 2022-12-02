Burris

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

A Wyoming man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly admitted to a detective that he sexually assaulted a young girl.

An Idaho Falls Police Department detective began investigating the case in August after two girls, a 12-year-old and a 10-year-old, reported Jay Burris, 52, sexually abused them. They said the abuse happened when Burris lived in Idaho Falls, which places the timeframe between September 2019 and December 2020. 


