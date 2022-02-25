SALMON — The Salmon-Challis National Forest has prepared an environmental assessment, draft decision notice and finding of no significant impact for the Salmon-Challis Fuels Reduction and Restoration Project. The project would occur in multiple locations across the forest. Project implementation is anticipated to begin in the autumn.
The purpose of this project is to improve ecosystem resiliency in the forest by reducing existing natural fuels build-up, improving timber stand and wildlife habitat conditions. The project would occur on acres in need of restoration or maintenance outside of designated wilderness. Activities would include prescribed burning, hand line construction and vegetation treatments. This work would be done using chainsaws and hand tools and no new roads are being proposed. The number of acres treated annually will depend on a variety of factors, including funding, weather conditions, resource protection measures and resources available to accomplish treatments.
Since September 2020, employees on the forest have been working to develop this project and be responsive to the various comments received from the public. This project is designed to help increase the pace and scale of vegetation management while also balancing the importance of providing timber products, restoring ecosystems and improving wildlife habitat.
The EA, draft DN, FONSI and the analysis for the project will be posted on Thursday and available online at fs.usda.gov/project?project=58813. These documents will also be available for review at The Salmon-Challis National Forest supervisor’s office at 1206 S. Challis St. in Salmon. Release of these documents also initiates a public objection period. Process information, including how to file an objection, can be found in the document titled Legal Posting and How to Object to Project, which can be found by clicking on the link for the project above. Since the office is closed to walk-in entry, please call 208-756-5100 first to arrange a pickup.
The public can learn more by viewing the story map for the project at {span}{span}{span}bit.ly/3rehk7c{/span}{/span}{/span}. For questions regarding this project, contact fire ecologist Christine Droske at 406-529-1750 or christine.droske@usda.gov.