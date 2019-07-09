New Sweden Community Picnic is Sunday
The 101st annual New Sweden Community Picnic will take place at 5 p.m. Sunday at Sealander Park. The event is sponsored by the Pioneer Association.
Past and present residents, as well as friends of the New Sweden Community, are invited. Refreshments will be provided, but attendees are asked to bring their own dishes and utensils. Traditional food items are appreciated. There will be musical entertainment and games for children. For more information, call David Sealander at 208-522-1022.
Idaho Commission on the Arts to host arts and culture roundtables
Over the next three months, the Idaho Commission on the Arts will hold strategic planning meetings in 16 locations across the state.
Arts administrators, artists, arts educators and arts enthusiasts are invited to join in the conversation to brainstorm ideas, define priorities, and identify challenges for the Commission’s next long-term plan, a commission news release said. Interested parties should RSVP via the Idaho Commission on the Arts Facebook events page or by calling 208-334-2119.
The schedule for eastern Idaho events is as follows:
n 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19, City Council Chambers, 60 S. Main St., Driggs
n 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 20, Willard Arts Center, 450 A St., Idaho Falls
n 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 5, MadDog Gallery, 632 E. Main Ave., Challis
Bistline Fund awards more than$73,000 for arts in region
The F.M. and Anne G. and Beverly B. Bistline Foundation Fund in the Idaho Community Foundation is providing more than $73,000 in grants to arts-focused nonprofits in southeast Idaho.
The Bistline Fund gives grants twice a year. Previously it was the F.M. and Anne G. and Beverly B. Bistline Foundation, a private foundation founded in 1999 by Pocatello philanthropist Beverly Bistline and named in honor of her parents.
Eastern Idaho recipients of the spring grant cycle are:
n Idaho Falls Arts Council Inc. – $5,000 to support transportation, staffing and supplies for field trips to ARTitorium on Broadway from schools that otherwise would not be able to visit.
n Lillian Vallely School – $6,410 to help Native American students honor and preserve their heritage by allowing them to be creative using their traditions and culture.
n Opera Idaho, Inc. – $6,726 to bring opera performances to elementary and middle schools in Bannock, Bingham and Caribou counties.
n The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, Inc. – $7,042 to provide hands-on art lessons in 60 elementary school classrooms in Shelley, Firth, Blackfoot, Fort Hall and Soda Springs.