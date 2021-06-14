Ten local high school graduates will each receive $500 college scholarships from Idaho Falls Power, the city-owned energy system announced Monday.
The group selected students based on essays they submitted about how they were cultivating leadership skills. Ten students from the three public high schools in Idaho Falls were selected, according to a news release.
— From Compass Academy High School: Maria Aquino, Ruth Huskinson, Kailey Johnson and Wyatt Nisson.
— From Idaho Falls High School: Alexis Burton, Issac Maynes and Audrey Yorgason.
— From Skyline High School: Adelyn Smith, Hannah Twitchell and Lindi Wilcox.
Usually, Idaho Falls Power pays for each winning student to attend an annual Idaho Community-Owned Utilities Association Youth Rally in Caldwell. The 2021 event was canceled due to COVID-19. Idaho Falls Power said it began granting scholarships in 1987, when it started the rally.
“My colleagues and I were greatly impressed by the caliber of students who applied for our scholarships this year,” said Joelyn Hansen, customer relations supervisor for Idaho Falls Power. “These youth are developing extraordinary skills as leaders. This made the selection process very competitive.”