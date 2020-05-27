The D91 Education Foundation has announced the graduating high school seniors who will be receiving a total of $19,00 in scholarships for next year.
In past years, the announcement of the scholarship winners was made at a public event held in late May to surprise the recipients in person. Education Foundation executive director Margaret Wimborne said this year the students received a surprise call about their win earlier this week before the public announcement.
"Part of our mission is to inspire students and support our teachers, and that has been especially gratifying this year with how much our students have gone through over the last couple months," Wimborne said.
Three students received $2,500 each from the William and Shirley Maeck Family Foundation scholarship, which goes to at least one student each year based on their performance at school and financial need. The recipients are Isaac Corgatelli from Idaho Falls High School and Whitney Price and Elijah Sorenson from Skyline High School.
Part of the application for the Maeck scholarship involved writing an essay about an event in Idaho history. Sorenson used his to talk about the state's response to the COVID-19 outbreak and the effects he'd seen at his part-time job, which he felt may have helped him stand out from the other students.
"I wrote a lot about how Idaho was ahead of the curve in terms of closing things down. I know a lot of states with more reported cases than us hadn't closed things down as fast as we did," Sorenson said.
Whitney Price also received $5,000 from the Odd Fellows Memorial Scholarship, which is presented to one graduating senior and one recent District 91 alumni who is enrolled at a college in Idaho. The alumni recipient is Kathryn West, an Idaho State University student and Idaho Falls High School graduate.
Bianca Fairchild received $1,500 from the Richard and Julie Rahl Memorial Scholarship, a fund specifically set up for a Skyline graduate who plans to major in English, education or journalism in college.