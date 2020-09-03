College of Eastern Idaho trustees Craig Miller and Cal Ozaki have filed for re-election, and no one has filed to face them.
Monday was the deadline. Assuming no one runs a write-in campaign, Miller and Ozaki, who represent zones 4 and 2 respectively, will be re-elected. Zone 2 includes a part of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County around Northgate Mile and South Yellowstone Highway, while Zone 4 covers the area around North Yellowstone Highway and parts of northern Bonneville County and Ammon.
The board's other three trustees will be up for re-election in 2022.