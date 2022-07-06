University of Idaho computer science and cybersecurity students have a pool of nearly $4.5 million of cybersecurity training scholarships to apply for.
The University of Idaho Center for Secure and Dependable Systems announced Wednesday it earned $4.46 million toward cybersecurity training scholarships to prepare students to work at the highest levels of government through the National Science Foundation’s Cybercorps Scholarship for Service program.
“The (Scholarship for Service) program is one important part of U of I’s ongoing role in meeting Idaho’s and the nation’s critical need for cybersecurity professionals,” Terence Soule, professor and chairman of the U of I Department of Computer Science, said in a news release. “U of I was one of the nation’s first institutions to recognize this need, offering our first course in cybersecurity 30 years ago.”
Since U of I started participating in the Scholarship for Service program in 2001, the university has secured more than $20 million in funding for its participants and graduated more than 110 students from the program, the release said. U of I was one of the first five participants to be awarded the grant, and one of three to remain continually funded in the program.
Idaho’s cybersecurity jobs have increased 160% since 2015, according to the Idaho Department of Labor.
Alexxis Turner, College of Engineering marketing and communications manager, said the university’s cybersecurity program in Idaho Falls has a few master’s students who are all eligible for the cybersecurity training scholarships.
Graduate students earn a $34,000 annual stipend and participants in the Scholarship for Service program will have their tuition and all degree-related fees covered until 2026, the release said. Participants are assigned to a faculty-led research project investigating cybersecurity and cyber defense issues.
Additional funds are available for program participants to help offset student health insurance, professional development and books. Undergraduate students will be offered the same resources but will receive a $25,000 annual stipend.
U of I is one of the nation’s leaders of advanced cybersecruity education and research, the release said. The university is one of the National Security Agency’s first seven National Centers of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense and offered the first cybersecurity bachelor’s degree program in Idaho. Additionally U of I was one of the first universities in the Northwest to start a master’s program and is on track to launch its doctoral program.
Cybersecurity students at U of I train alongside 15 nationally and internationally recognized faculty with expertise in power engineering, information assurance, industrial control systems and transportation.
The Center for Secure and Dependable Systems was approved by the Idaho State Board of Education in 1999 as a research entity of U of I within the College of Engineering. The center also represents community colleges and universities across the nation as an appointed academic support center lead for the Department of Defense University Consortium for Cybersecurity, which was congressionally mandated by the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act.
To learn more about Scholarships for Service and apply for a scholarship, visit U of I's Center for Secure and Dependable Systems website.