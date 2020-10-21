Applications for Idaho families to receive a share of $50 million to help students affected by the coronavirus began Wednesday.
The Strong Families, Strong Students program was launched by Gov. Brad Little to disperse $50 million from the state's Coronavirus Relief Funds and is managed by the State Board of Education. Money will be initially provided based on need to aid low-income families and then on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Applications to the program are available for families of students between kindergarten and 12th grade who were affected by school closures or unemployment. That includes public or private schools that were closed either completely or temporarily because of the pandemic but not families who were already homeschooling prior to this year.
Parents and guardians can receive $1,500 per student affected up to a maximum of $3,500. The money will be assigned to families through a digital wallet and will need to be spent by the end of June. The funds can be used for instructional materials or course fees directly tied to student learning, as well as more tangential costs such as internet service.
The State Board of Education awarded a roughly $2 million no-bid contract for managing the funds to ClassWallet, a Florida-based vendor that manages similar programs in Arizona, North Carolina and Tennessee.
One of the partners for the lobbying firm Strategos Group that represents ClassWallet is Tom Luna, chairman of the Idaho Republican Party. A spokeswoman for Gov. Little told the Associated Press that the contract was awarded purely based on the company's experience and ability to quickly start managing funds.
Parents can apply for the Strong Families, Strong Students program between now and Dec. 15 by going to www.strongfamilies.idaho.gov.