Seven Idaho Falls-area students are being recognized nationally for their academic achievement as they have recently qualified to be National Merit Scholarship semifinalists.
“The students who qualify for this honor are students that quite literally have been preparing for their future since they started high school,” said Shelly Smede, Compass Academy director. “They are students who put in the extra time to study, they work hard and are extremely motivated and prepared to make the next step toward a college education.”
The National Merit Scholarship program is an academic competition for recognition and scholarships that started in 1955. Approximately 1.5 million high school students enter the program annually with only 50,000 receiving recognition and only 16,000 becoming semifinalists.
A National Merit Scholarship news release said that the number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors and that the semifinalists represent less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors.
About 95% of the semifinalists will reach finalist standing and about half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title, the release said.
Idaho Falls School District 91 has two semifinalists — Clara McCartin, of Compass Academy, and Suzannah Schuck of Idaho Falls High School — while Bonneville Joint School District 93 has five — Hannah Bohrer, Kyle Brown, Allison John and Gabrielle Norris, all of Thunder Ridge High School, and Elijah Olson of Hillcrest High School.
Olson began looking into the National Merit Scholarship program his junior year and decided to apply after his test scores came back high enough to qualify.
“I feel so lucky to have been chosen and to have made it this far and just really proud of myself for trying,” Olson said. “I really would love to be an aerospace engineer and I know that even just being a semifinalist will really help colleges to know that I am serious and ready to learn.”
Students who qualify as semifinalists based on their performance on the preliminary SAT and National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test are the only program participants who have an opportunity to advance to finalist and compete for scholarships.
“We are completely honored and so proud of Clara,” Smede said. “She has invested years of her education to be ready for this moment and we hope she gets it. This would really help to open up the world to her.”
Educators across both districts are amazed by the efforts of their students and the time they have dedicated to their futures.
About 7,250 of the finalists will be chosen as Merit Scholarship winners in the 2023 competition. And in late January, a committee of experienced college admission officers and high school counselors will meet to choose the winners of the $2,500 National Merit scholarships.
In addition to the program’s scholarships, about 160 colleges and universities are expected to finance some 3,800 college-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards for finalists who will attend the sponsor institution, the release said.
On Feb. 6, program officials will mail a Certificate of Merit for each finalist to their high school principal and on Feb. 13, a letter will be mailed to each finalist at their home address. Semifinalists who do not advance to finalist standing also will be notified by mail.
Program officials will analyze and evaluate all finalists’ scholarship applications based on information supplied by students and their schools, which includes an academic record, the school’s recommendation of the finalist, a student essay, extracurricular activities and scores on the qualifying exams.
