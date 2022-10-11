1441767356_nationalmerit-logo1_t600.jpg

Local students have studied, taken exams, prepared essays and worked on extracurricular activities to hopefully stand out to those who will be choosing finalists early next year.

 Courtesy of National Merit Scholarship Program

Seven Idaho Falls-area students are being recognized nationally for their academic achievement as they have recently qualified to be National Merit Scholarship semifinalists.

“The students who qualify for this honor are students that quite literally have been preparing for their future since they started high school,” said Shelly Smede, Compass Academy director. “They are students who put in the extra time to study, they work hard and are extremely motivated and prepared to make the next step toward a college education.”

