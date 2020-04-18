A line of cars snaked through the neighborhoods on the northeast side of Idaho Falls on Friday afternoon. The cars had hand-painted signs on the windows and balloons dangling from the back of flatbeds. Bubbles were blown and candy was tossed out to the kids gathering on their front lawns.
It was an event organized by the staff at A.H. Bush Elementary School to see their students in person after two weeks of remote learning, even if it was only for a few seconds through a car window.
"It's a great way for us to connect with the kids and let them know how much we still care about them," gym teacher Lorna Erickson said as she hung out the passenger window of her car.
The idea for the parade came from school secretary Bonnie Horsley, who had done similar events over the last few weeks with her church congregation. She approached Principal Josh Newell with the idea. He was excited to approve it and start working with the other teachers to organize the parade.
The route chosen took the staff through every street near the school that had multiple families enrolled. Front office staff led the parade, followed by the teachers in order from kindergarten through sixth grade to make them easier for their students to spot. Newell sent out a mass text message to the families on Thursday once the route was planned, as did many of the teachers.
"We're hoping to see more than half our students, somewhere between 200 and 300 of them," Horsley said.
Families began waiting outside their homes well before the parade, keeping some distance apart from each other on lawns and street corners. Some carried their own handmade signs, while others were just excited to see some familiar faces again.
"I like the parade because I want to see my teacher in her truck," first-grader Dakoda Taylor said while waiting outside his home with his other siblings. "She knows a lot about a lot of things."
Idaho Falls School District 91 spokeswoman Margaret Wimborne said she expected other schools to hold similar events in the near future.