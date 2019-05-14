Editor’s note: Over the coming weeks the Post Register is profiling graduating Bonneville County seniors.
Lincoln High School student Ciara Adcock will finally be done with school come May 31.
She was supposed to be finished a year ago.
A Shelley resident, Adcock began missing classes in the eighth grade when her parents were looking to move to Boise. They eventually decided against the move but couldn’t find a home in Shelley — causing her to miss close to five weeks of school.
It’s taken her until last month, April 26, to finish out the 20 credits she lost after her five-week absence years ago and transferring from Independence Alternative High School in Blackfoot. She now plans to start her career and take her first steps toward owning her own business.
“I just focused on getting out,” Adcock, 19 , said. “I have friends. I don’t know if I would call them close, and everyone is nice here, but I just would rather be done and get out faster than stay here and stick around.”
While she originally was supposed to attend Shelley High School, Adcock ended up taking classes at Blackfoot Independence High School due to its convenience. But after experiencing some problems there, she decided to finish out her diploma at Lincoln.
At Lincoln, she said she got along well with her teachers, specifically English and U.S. Government teacher Stephanie Pena. While in school, Adcock worked full-time at the Army Surplus Warehouse to save money.
She said she will attend beauty school starting in August. She hopes to operate her own salon or other business by age 29.
The reason: she wants to set her own hours.
“It’s just something I’ve always wanted to do since I was younger. I am a little bossy,” Adcock said with a laugh. “I want to be able to make things my own way.”
Academically, Adcock said she enjoyed more hands-on teaching — the type of teaching she hopes to receive at Paul Mitchell Beauty School in Rexburg.
“She’s worked really hard to get where she is at,” Lincoln High School Principal Lance Miller said. “She’s conscious of her work and always does it with a smile on her face.”