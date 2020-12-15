DRIGGS — The Cooke family of Victor has a kindergartener and a senior currently enrolled in Teton School District. That wide age span has meant a set of diverse challenges for the household as the school district attempts to tackle the pandemic.
Cooper Cooke frontloaded his senior year at Teton High School with both in-person and online classes in order to compete in the professional rodeo circuit in 2021. But, his mother Jacki Cooke said, with the uncertainty of scheduling he's struggling with senioritis and questioning whether he should even be in school.
Meanwhile, her kindergartener Coy has needed constant supervision when doing online courses. When Teton Schools transitioned to online learning in November, she had to bring Coy to the office to keep an eye on his class participation while simultaneously balancing the books for the construction company she works for. Cooper can't help with his little brother because he's supposed to be online in his own classes.
Sometimes Cooke went to work at night because she couldn't get everything finished during the day. She tried working from home but the internet wasn't strong enough to support two kids in class in addition to her job.
"This is where moms are at right now," she said. "I don't know how the moms with six kids pull it off, and I can't imagine having a language barrier or technological barriers — I've struggled, and I have a good grasp of computers."
Few school districts in eastern Idaho have seen the full range of repercussions from the coronavirus this school year as acutely as the 1,800 student Teton School District has. The district moved through three phases of its coronavirus reopening plan in less than a month. Individual classes and schools had to go fully online at various points this fall.
With virus numbers in Teton County and the school district down significantly from their peaks during the fall, district officials hope to provide a more stable learning approach through the rest of the school year.
"You’ve been in this situation where the continuity and the stability was always there, and all of a sudden the world was turned upside down," Driggs Elementary School librarian Suzanne Hochstrasser said.
Teton School District made it through almost all of its first trimester with in-person classes as the default approach. On Nov. 10 Teton County hit the threshold for the "high risk" level of COVID-19 spread, which triggered the school district's plan to switch to alternating days. By the end of the week, classes were moved entirely online as the county reached the "critical risk" category.
After Thanksgiving, those changes unwound at just as rapid a pace. Teton announced that students would be going back to school on the alternate day schedule on Nov. 30 — the Sunday before classes restarted — and the Board of Trustees voted two days later to keep students in school full-time through the end of 2020.
"We had to address the issues of aligning to public health plans and bouncing between different delivery systems," Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme said earlier this month. "The schedule has created a lot of frustration and challengers for teacher, students and families."
At the end of September, Driggs Elementary School had three grade levels in quarantine before closing for two days due to a shortage of available teachers. In early October the entire seventh-grade class at Teton Middle School quarantined for two weeks as their teachers faced similar issues.
Angela Hoopes teaches at Teton Middle School, but as the president of the Teton Education Association she has also been in the loop on all the issues schools have been faced with this year. Hoopes said that the cases at Driggs and Teton worried some teachers because there was no obvious reason why those schools had been affected.
"We were really concerned that there was something we were missing about the spread, and it's just that some things can be controlled and some can't. We can't control people who send their kids to school when they are sick, we can’t control adults who come into school without using a face covering," Hoopes said.
As of Monday, Teton School District had 49 reported cases of the virus among students and 27 cases from staff members. Four schools had reported more than 100 students who had possibly been exposed to the virus this fall, while the other three schools had less than 40 potential exposures.
Samantha Lee and her seventh-grade son Corbin experienced the round of large-scale online learning at Teton Middle School. Lee is a Teton County employee but neither she nor her partner could bring a child to work with them. Corbin also is asthmatic, so Lee preferred to keep him in virtual learning if possible rather than make him wear a mask at school.
"I understand the school has set these protocols in place to keep it safe so our kids can get education, and they have to follow a new set of policies in order to do this, but it is also hard to explain to my son that he has to keep the mask in order for him to get an education," Lee said.
An informal poll of the Teton Middle School Student Council last week showed that nearly all the students were happy to be back in school after the pre-Thanksgiving transitions. Eighth-grader Leo Cuellar, who had just returned from a two-week quarantine after possible exposure to COVID, said it was such a relief to be back.
"I was jealous when everyone else went back to school and I was just sitting at home watching on my computer," Cuellar said. "Props to the teachers though. They did a great job. We (student council and service club Latinos in Action) are trying to make this year fun for the whole school but there's no telling if or when we'll go back to hybrid or online."
High school sports have continued and been mostly unaffected by the shifting school formats. Cooper Cooke played football this fall but isn't doing a winter sport in order to focus on rodeo. Since Gov. Brad Little put statewide restrictions on gatherings larger than 10 people in mid-November, Teton School District has been limiting the number of spectators allowed in the gym during basketball games and wrestling meets.
"This is the first time in forever that we haven't had a kid doing a winter sport," Jacki Cooke said. "I can't imagine not going to my kid's senior year of sports. The parents should definitely be allowed there in the gym."
Brent Schindler was supervising a group of students at Teton High School on Saturday. Schindler is the school's debate coach, and the students were virtually competing against Twin Falls students. Each student was in their own classroom with a laptop and debate prep notes, while Schindler judged rounds and did troubleshooting for internet issues.
Schindler had been an online teacher at the University of Phoenix for years before moving to Teton, so he came into the school year with a good grasp on how to provide online learning.
"I think some kids don’t do well when they aren’t in the classroom. We probably clean for a good five minutes at the end of our class time and I've never had one student complain. I think they are very desirous to have as normal a situation as they can," Schindler said.
After a special school board meeting moved the district back to in-person learning, Woolstenhulme said the district wanted to keep the rest of the year stable. The board of trustees voted to keep schools in-person through the remainder of December and modified the reopening plan to let phases of the school year last longer.
Between the updates to the plan and new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that shortened quarantine lengths, Woolstenhulme thought that students would be able to stay in their classes a little more consistently for the second half of the school year.
"A plan always looks good on paper. Then you go through that experience, go back and revise it to fit with what we’ve learned," Woolstenhulme said.