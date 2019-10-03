After seeing the survey results from patrons about what the district should do next, Bonneville Joint School District 93 officials are considering a plan to go two years without proposing any new school bonds.
District 93 opened an online feedback form Sept. 19, asking for teachers, students and community members to give them information about the rejected $42.7 million bond that would have built a new elementary school and renovated two of the district's high schools. The survey results were shared with the school board during its Sept. 25 meeting.
Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said that he was struck by the lack of trust many respondents had in the school board and the miscommunications that have happened on the details of the $42.7 million bond. He called the combination of those factors a "doom loop" that led to the bond's failure.
While no official decision has been made by the school board on whether or not to go forward with a bond in the near future, Woolstenhulme said he and some of the board members thought it would be better to take a few years building a better relationship with the community.
"I would say we don't anticipate running a bond for two more years, but circumstances might change and make it necessary before that point," Woolstenhulme said.
More than 1,200 people responded to the survey questions about the school bond, according to the survey results obtained by the Post Register through a public records request. Half the patrons who responded to the survey said they did not vote or could not vote in the Aug. 27 election.
Of those who voted, 63 percent said they voted in favor of the bond. While that percentage still falls short of the two-thirds supermajority the bond required to pass, it is significantly higher than the 46 percent approval the bond received overall.
The most popular reasons cited for opposing the bond were anger over how high the property tax rate currently is in Ammon and Bonneville County and distrust over how the district had previously spent those tax dollars. At least a dozen comments referenced the $191,000 payment made earlier this year to retiring superintendent Charles Shackett.
"No more hiding administrator's poor choices. No more sweeping incidents and questionable actions under rugs. You are not ostriches. You lost your patrons' trust. Earn it back. Work for that. Please. My kids shouldn't have to suffer because of adults' poor choices," one respondent commented in the survey.
In the survey, the district presented six options for what it should do for future bonds. The most popular poll response among respondents was to run a bond for just the construction of a new elementary school next year — 46 percent of the people either agreed or strongly agreed with the standalone bond, while 29 percent disagreed.
None of the other five options, which ranged from reusing the exact same bond again in 2020 to holding off from all bonds for several years, reached 40 percent approval.
"I felt that I could not tell false information from the truth," another respondent wrote. "The vote no side had a lot of reasons (most of them trivial, but not all), but I could not find answers to their questions or counterpoints to their points."
Many people said the district had failed to provide enough information about the bond ahead of the vote. More than 40 percent of the respondents said they didn't know an election was even being held in August or didn't have time to vote on the 27th.
Dozens of people said the district was not as organized or vocal as the opposition campaign organized by the D93 Citizens group, which affected the overall turnout and public opinion on the bond. Others were unconvinced that the district was prioritizing the right places by making the renovations to Bonneville and Hillcrest high schools before they were at capacity.
"There is an argument to be made that the high school bonds aren't necessary, that we could wait until the schools are full before we can move forward with expanding them," Woolstenhulme said.
A number of responses singled out current issues at schools that needed to be addressed, both at the high schools and at Ammon Elementary School. But an overall theme of the responses was that better outreach and voter education efforts were needed in order to make the bonds succeed.
"I also spoke with many people that had NO idea how dire the situation is in the science classrooms and the safety concerns with the school entrances," one parent wrote. "We need more open houses, more photo circulation. You can't deny the state of things when it's in front of your face."