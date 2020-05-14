Alturas International Academy is underway with plans to launch a high school for the 2021 school year.
The new school, called Alturas Preparatory Academy, will be a combination of middle and high school that will offer the first International Baccalaureate high school degrees in eastern Idaho. The school will open with 6th- through 10th-grade students for its first year, with another grade added every year.
The school leadership and board submitted its proposal to the Idaho Public Charter School Commission at the beginning of May and feel confident that it will be approved during an August meeting.
“This has always been our goal but we wanted to have a sound foundation in our programs before we moved forward with the high school. That foundation is now solidly set,” Alturas founder and executive director Michelle Ball said.
The new school is expected to hold around 60 students at each grade level. As more grades are added and Alturas International Academy takes on more elementary school students, Ball expected the secondary school would eventually include more than 500 students.
The sustained interest in the school, from its current families and the broader community, encouraged Ball and the school board to go ahead with the plans for the high school now. Hundreds of families applied this year for the dozen seats made available at the school through an annual lottery. An internal poll of families found that around 95% would send their kids to an Alturas high school if it was created.
Alturas Preparatory Academy will continue the approach of teaching students at whatever level is appropriately challenging instead of their official grade level. Ball said the Academy will also offer collaborative spaces for students to work on STEM projects and opportunities for them to earn up to 30 college credits before they graduate.
“Although we wrote a new charter for the school, we brought over the same teaching model and the same philosophy we have now. There is so much going into the new charter that has already been approved,” said Callie Hatch, the school board member who wrote the proposal to the charter school commission.
Alturas contacted officials in Idaho Falls, Bonneville and Shelley school districts at the end of March to let them know of the plans to open the new high school, as the new school could pull students from within all three boundaries. Bonneville’s school board invited them to their meeting Wednesday night to talk about the approach the school will be taking.
Current Alturas principal Bryan Bingham will transition over as the principal of the new school, bringing the majority of the current middle school staff with him. A new elementary school principal will likely be selected from among the current staff.
“I understood when I got the position that we would eventually grow to a high school. It was exciting for me to be a part of opening a school and developing a strong program for the families of Idaho Falls,” Bingham said.
While the school waits for the proposal to be approved, they are also finalizing its location. Alturas is working with the Washington D.C.-based charter school nonprofit Building Hope to obtain a location in Idaho Falls. Bingham hopes the site of the new school will be announced shortly after it receives state approval to open.