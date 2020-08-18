Alturas International Academy brought students back into the classroom Monday morning as it began the school year with half-day lessons.
The public charter school is one of the first schools in eastern Idaho to begin its school year with coronavirus precautions and measures in place.
The half-day approach was chosen by Alturas’ executive committee in July as a more cautious approach to reopening the school. Alturas Executive Director Michelle Ball said that while alternating school days would have been easier to figure out logistically, the school wanted to keep some sort of daily lessons going for the younger students.
“As a former elementary school teacher, I know the impact it would have on the kids to not have that daily, consistent reading and math instruction,” Ball said.
Students are divided into cohorts of 12-14 students in each classroom, with teachers moving between rooms during the day to teach different subjects. The split between morning and afternoon students was largely based on transportation: the majority of the students who need to take the bus to Alturas will attend school in the morning. When the students aren’t in school, they will be taking part in up to two hours a day of online classwork related to their lessons.
Masks are required for students throughout the school, while teachers use either masks or plastic face shields while providing lessons. Plexiglas dividers have been set up at the shared desks and table to let students temporarily remove their masks and work together face-to-face.
Even in the classrooms and at the school’s playground, many of the students choose to continue wearing their masks. Principal Brian Bingham said he was surprised by how well the students adapted to the new requirements and thought it showed the interest in returning to in-person classes.
“We heard from so many parents that they shared the idea of needing masks with their kids and the kids said, ‘If that’s all we have to do to be back in school, then that’s what I’ll do,’” Bingham said.
A positive COVID-19 test from a student will lead to their cohort quarantining and taking online classes for 10 days while the rest of the school continues to operate. Ball said that if multiple cohorts were out for coronavirus cases at the same time, the school would have to consider a broader temporary closure.
Alturas Academy also offers a completely online lesson plan for families who were not comfortable sending their kids back in-person. Bingham estimated that less than 5 percent of the school’s students had chosen to take the all-online lessons.