A fall fundraiser by students at Alturas International Academy students collected more than $4,000 for hurricane relief through the American Red Cross.
School staff presented the regional chapter of the Red Cross with a check for $4,171.60 that had been collected by the fourth- and fifth-grade students through a fall carnival. Rusty Devereaux, the disaster program manager for the Greater Idaho Chapter of the Red Cross, told the assembled students that the money would be used to provide food and relief to those affected by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas earlier this year.
"I can't tell you how much this means to the people down there," Devereaux told the gathered students. "They can't tell you themselves so I'm the person in Idaho telling you on their behalf."
The money was raised by students during the school's biannual fundraiser carnival. Every two years, the class organizes an event to raise money that will be donated to a charity as part of their economics lessons. The previous carnival was held in May 2018 and raised money for the Make-a-Wish Foundation.
Alturas students wrote about which charities they would like to see the proceeds from the carnival go toward, planned the booths and events that were part of the carnival and counted the tickets to see how much had been raised. Giada Bertagnolli, 9, helped run a glow-in-the-dark ring toss during the October carnival.
"It was cool to see how many people were there and count the tickets. I did not think we would get that much money," Giada said.
Devereaux and four local volunteers for the Red Cross visited Alturas on Monday to pick up the donation and show the students one of the chapter's emergency response vehicles. The response vehicle had been deployed in the aftermath of hurricanes Katrina and Matthew and was sent to Bellevue after leaving the school Monday to provide relief after a house fire.
The American Red Cross had provided $6.1 million to people in the U.S. affected by Hurricane Dorian as of Oct. 1, along with more than 116,000 meals and 110 emergency response vehicles.