Alturas International Academy has been approved to begin work on a new high school that is expected to open next fall.
The new Alturas Preparatory Academy will be located in the former Sears department store in the Grand Teton Mall and will host middle and high school classes at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year. The new public charter high school was approved earlier this month by the Idaho Public Charter School Commission and will be funded in part by a grant from the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation.
Building Hope, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit for charter school facilities, is expected to purchase the location for Alturas by Oct. 1. Building Hope will own the school and lease it to Alturas for the next five years until the school can take over full management. The same process was used when the current Alturas school moved into the O.E. Bell building in 2016.
"Establishment of a high school was always considered a possibility from the outset of the (Alturas) charter, and the decision to move forward has been driven largely by internal demand," Alturas officials said in a press release announcing the new school.
The preparatory academy is expected to open with grades 6-10 and add another grade level in each of the next two years. Expanding to the second location will also allow Alturas to increase the number of elementary school classes offered at its current school. School leaders project the school will eventually have 96 students in each grade from K-12, which would mean more than 1,200 total students.