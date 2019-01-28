The flu is hitting eastern Idaho schools hard.
Sunday, American Heritage Charter School closed for the week due to about 30 percent of its students and one-third of its staff showing flu-like symptoms.
Board Executive Director Jim Dalton said the school board decided to close the charter school for the week, as students will only lose three-and-a-half school days. Thursday and Friday are parent-teacher conference days, Dalton said.
The school, which has 361 students, already closed Monday and Friday by the time the board decided to close for this week.
Wednesday had 14 percent absentees, Dalton said. Thursday saw about 60 students miss school. Dalton said school had never closed its doors for this long in the five years since it opened.
”It’s a big step that we’ve never had to take,” Dalton said Monday morning. “We’ve never had to do it.”
The school posted on its Facebook page Sunday, urging attendees to “please contact your medical provider if you or your children show signs of illness. Please stay home as much as possible and avoid gathering with friends or family, or in large groups. Avoid contact with others unless you are fever-free for 24 hours without medication.”
The school plans to reopen Monday, Feb. 4.
”Our message is, is that we care about the health of our staff and students,” Dalton said. “No one can really lean if they’re not feeling well.”
American Charter isn’t the only area school to have been hit hard by the flu.
Adams Elementary School in Rexburg announced Monday on Facebook that it would be closed Tuesday and Wednesday of this week due to the number of students absent from illness. Earlier this month Taylorview Middle School had about 25 percent absentees at one point this winter due to the flu.