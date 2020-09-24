Two positive tests for the coronavirus among staff members have led American Heritage Charter School to hold virtual classes for the remainder of this week.
Executive Director James Dalton said that both cases were teachers at the middle and high school level who received same-day test results from a clinic in Firth sometime between Friday and Tuesday. The teachers had been outside with students at the end of last week but had not shown any symptoms at the time.
Classes moved online for all grade levels on Wednesday. The district has enough computers to provide each student with their own Chromebook while they work remotely. The majority of lessons are done with material that is uploaded and completed online, with teachers providing some live video lessons and available to consult with families as needed.
The public charter school had already been offering virtual classes on Fridays this fall and had experience with having to close for disease outbreaks. In January 2019, the charter school was forced to temporarily close after nearly a third of its staff and students came down with the flu.
"We only have a staff of 22 teachers and if enough of them are out, we cannot conduct school in any way. And as I talk to individual parents, they understand that side of it," Dalton said.
Dalton said the district planned to bring elementary students back on Monday, since they are based out of a separate building than the older students and had much less potential exposure. The secondary classes will resume in-person on Oct. 5 unless more staff members develop symptoms or have positive test results.